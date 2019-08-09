Good morning, runners!
The best running coaches will tell you that you need to take days off. Let the body heal. Recharge the batteries.
So the Runners profile is taking a Friday off. Actually, make that two.
The series, highlighting the stories and achievements of runners across the Triad, made its debut on April 27, 2012, featuring Greensboro's Bob Milan. Talking to runners and sharing your stories every week – it's been 380 weeks without a miss until today – is my favorite thing I do for News & Record readers but has meant striking a balance since this is a side passion to my day job as sports editor.
Many of you make the Runners profile appointment reading. I'm most grateful for that, and I'm sorry to disappoint and not be featuring one of you today (I've attached the collections of all profiles from 2018 and '19 if you don't mind reruns!).
Running Shorts itself isn't going anywhere. Please continue to check out the Race Days calendar to get signed up for late-summer and fall races. The directory of running groups can get you connected to new friends or even one of our cool breweries. And as racing season revs back up, the tracks across Guilford County can serve as good speed-work facilities, and Running Shorts has a directory of those, too.
The next Runners profile will appear here on Aug. 23, and you won't be disappointed. But with the most recent Wyndham Championship still lingering and with a vacation about to begin, now is a good time for Runners to take a rest day.
Or two.