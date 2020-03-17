Residence
Clemmons
How she qualified
Peak to Creek Marathon, October 2018; improved time at the North Central Railroad Trail Marathon, November 2019.
Where she was in training
"I had used an online plan through Runsmart.com and had enjoyed the plan. This past week, I had planned a 20-mile run but I did 12 instead because the anxiety of watching everything get canceled sapped my energy and I just wanted to enjoy an easier run."
What she'll do now
"I am planning to scale back the intensity for a week or two and focus on some fun runs. Then, I plan to work on strength training and building up mileage again. After a few weeks I will add back some speed workouts."
Boston in September?
"I will definitely go to Boston in September but already had Chicago and New York on the books. Training in the heat is harder, and Sept. 14 probably has a greater chance of being hotter than April 20 but we will see. No matter what, I am looking forward to Boston in September and am very glad it was postponed rather than canceled."
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.