How she qualified

Peak to Creek Marathon, October 2018; improved time at the North Central Railroad Trail Marathon, November 2019.

Where she was in training

"I had used an online plan through Runsmart.com and had enjoyed the plan. This past week, I had planned a 20-mile run but I did 12 instead because the anxiety of watching everything get canceled sapped my energy and I just wanted to enjoy an easier run."

What she'll do now

"I am planning to scale back the intensity for a week or two and focus on some fun runs. Then, I plan to work on strength training and building up mileage again. After a few weeks I will add back some speed workouts."

Boston in September?

"I will definitely go to Boston in September but already had Chicago and New York on the books. Training in the heat is harder, and Sept. 14 probably has a greater chance of being hotter than April 20 but we will see. No matter what, I am looking forward to Boston in September and am very glad it was postponed rather than canceled."

