How she qualified

3:43, Grandma’s Marathon, June 2019

Where she was in training

"I ran 21 miles on March 8. I was planning to run 10 miles on Saturday the 14th and 15 miles on Sunday the 15th, but after the news, I only ran 8 miles."

What she'll do now

"I’m going to rest for a few days and figure out if I will be able to run Boston in September since I already signed up for an Ironman in November. Hopefully I will start eating a lot less since I won’t be running that much for a while!"

Boston in September?

"I’m not sure if I would be able to train properly for the Ironman while additionally training for a marathon. If I can, I would like to run Boston again this September, even though it‘s harder to train for a marathon during the hot summer months. It would be quite an accomplishment for me to do both."

