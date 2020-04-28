Age

36

Residence

Browns Summit

Hometown

Dearborn, Mich.

Day job

"Owner, operation, janitor, grunt worker at Trivium Racing."

My headline

"Crazy Person gets other Crazy People to Do Crazy Stuff."

Running superlatives

"Local has-been trying to find his place in this crazy sport."

Did you know?

"Once after high school I organized, with two friends, a weekly run covered only in shaving cream. We ended up getting a group of over a dozen people that we didn't know to come out weekly and were asked by a local bar if they could sponsor us. Our parents were so proud."

5000 Mile Run Club goals

"Find a sense of normalcy in these crazy times and still have the opportunity to still be a part of this great running community."

Contact Eddie Wooten at (336) 373-7093, and follow @EddieWootenNR on Twitter.

