Age

19

Residence

Kernersville

Hometown

Downingtown, Pa.

Day job

Student and Trek Store Greensboro employee

Athletics superlatives

"Most likely to have been 10 seconds away from the high school cross country record. Worst person to draft on a group ride."

Did you know?

"My first leg of the 5,000 mile relay was only my fourth run of 2020 and 17 weeks to the hour from a near-fatal accident, where I was hit by a car while cycling."

5000 Mile Run Club goals

"Be part of a wonderful team in a time when community and team spirit is hard to find. Be thankful that I am able to run and that my body can recover so remarkably."

