Age
19
Residence
Kernersville
Hometown
Downingtown, Pa.
Day job
Student and Trek Store Greensboro employee
Athletics superlatives
"Most likely to have been 10 seconds away from the high school cross country record. Worst person to draft on a group ride."
Did you know?
"My first leg of the 5,000 mile relay was only my fourth run of 2020 and 17 weeks to the hour from a near-fatal accident, where I was hit by a car while cycling."
5000 Mile Run Club goals
"Be part of a wonderful team in a time when community and team spirit is hard to find. Be thankful that I am able to run and that my body can recover so remarkably."
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.