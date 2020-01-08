Raevyn Rogers

Raevyn Rogers after winning a silver medal at 800 meters at the world championships in Doha, Qatar, in October 2019.

Laurels: Silver medalist at world championships, 800 meters.

Event: 800 meters.

Learn more: USATF.org.

Contact Eddie Wooten at (336) 373-7093, and follow @EddieWootenNR on Twitter.

Tags

Load comments