Fundraising linked to Saturday's LUNGe Forward 5K, part of the Omega Sports Race Series, appears on its way toward another $200,000.
As of midday, $173,555 had been raised. The 2018 event reached $200,000.
"Combined with the other fundraising done by the Lung Cancer Initiative, we are able to fund five different research fellows at $25,000 each, including Ryan Hughes, MD, at Wake Forest Baptist Medical Center," writes Emily Parks, the event's chairperson, about the 2018 total.
"Further, the Lung Cancer Initiative also launched our first $150,000 Career Development Award as well as our first annual Vicky Amidon Innovation in Lung Cancer Research Award," Parks writes. "Our 2019 Innovation in Lung Cancer grant recipient is Andrew Bishop, PhD, from Wake Forest Baptist Medical Center, who is looking at the potential of a lung cancer screening breath test."
In addition, Cone Health has been awarded a $10,000 access grant recently for increasing life-saving CT screening to underserved members of our community.
Online registration is closed. But runners can sign up from 3 to 8 p.m. today at Omega Sports, 2431 Battleground Ave., Greensboro, or before the race from 8 to 9:30 a.m. at Center City Park.
The 5K will begin at 9:30, and a kids dash at 10:30 will precede the awards ceremony at 10:40.
