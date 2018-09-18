race days icon 070618
Gina Spinale/FreedomRun10K.com

Click on the links to go to event web sites or registration pages to learn more.

To send a listing (or if you spot a broken link or a postponed race), email eddie.wooten@greensboro.com.

Updated on Sept. 18:

Sept. 21: The Race Series: Moonlight Madness 5K, 7:30 p.m., Winston-Salem.

Sept. 22: Trivium Racing Running Series: Hamilton Lakes 5K and 10K, 8 a.m., Greensboro.

Sept. 22: High Point Community 5K, 8 a.m., High Point.

Sept. 22: High Point University Family 5K, 8 a.m., High Point.

Sept. 22: Great Cape Escape 5K and 10K, 8 a.m., Elon.

Sept. 22: Elkin Valley Trails Association Insane Terrain 5K and 25K, 8 a.m., Elkin.

Sept. 22: Chad Lovette Memorial Trail Run 5K and 10K, 8 a.m., Wilkesboro.

Sept. 22: Oak Grove Grizzly 5K, 8:30 a.m., Winston-Salem.

Sept. 22: Tour de Chef 5K, 8:30 a.m., Trinity.

Sept. 22: Fury 5K, 9 a.m., Lewisville.

Sept. 22: Childress Vineyards RCR ECR 5K, 5 p.m., Lexington.

Sept. 29: Rockin with the Bellas 5K Fun Run, 7 a.m., Greensboro.

Sept. 29: Salem Lake 30K, 7 Miles and 5K, 8 a.m., Winston-Salem.

Sept. 29: Trivium Racing Running Series: Miles for Matthew 5K and 10K, 8:30 a.m, Greensboro.

Sept. 29: Superion Superfast 5K, 8:30 a.m., High Point.

Sept. 29: Greensboro Run/Walk for Autism 5K, 9 a.m., Greensboro.

Sept. 29: Tour de Emerywood 5K, 9 a.m., High Point.

Sept. 29: Piedmont Race Series: Hugh Chatham Memorial Hospital Food Truck 5K, 10 a.m., Elkin.

Sept. 29: C.B. Eller Splash Dash 5K, 10 a.m., Elkin.

Sept. 29: Heroes Red and Blue 5K: The Will Caviness Memorial Road Race, 6 p.m., Greensboro.

Sept. 30: 5K Run with the Cows, 3 p.m., Reidsville.

Oct. 6: Race for the Future 5K, 8 a.m., Greensboro.

Oct. 6: Haw River Trail Run for Special Olympics 5K and 8 Miles, 8 a.m., Haw River.

Oct. 6: Women's Only 5K Walk & Run, 8:15 a.m., Greensboro.

Oct. 6: Run Friends Run-DCEF 5K, 8:30 a.m., Thomasville.

Oct. 6: Maddie's Mission 5K, 9 a.m., High Point.

Oct. 6: Pilot Mountain 5K Fall Trail Run, 9 a.m., Pilot Mountain.

Oct. 6: Gibb's Hundred Oktoberfest 5K, 11 a.m., Greensboro.

Oct. 6: Piedmont Race Series: Natty Greene's Flannel 5K and Bridge Dash, 1 p.m., Greensboro.

Oct. 9: $5 5K, 6:15 p.m., Winston-Salem.

Oct. 13: Pilot Mountain to Hanging Rock Ultra 50K and 50 Mile Run, 6 a.m., Pinnacle.

Oct. 13: The Race Series: Cannonball Run Marathon, Half Marathon and 5K, 8 a.m., Greensboro.

Oct. 13: Ardmore RAH! 5K and 10K, 8 a.m., Winston-Salem.

Oct. 13: Mebane on the Move 5K and 10K, 8 a.m., Mebane.

Oct. 13: 5K on the Greenway, 8 a.m., Mount Airy.

Oct. 13: Piedmont Race Series: Victory Junction Run to Victory 5K and 10K, 9 a.m., Randleman.

Oct. 13: Caswell Breast Cancer Awareness 5K, 9 a.m., Yanceyville.

Oct. 13: Annie's Hope Glow Run 5K, 8 p.m., Reidsville.

Oct. 20: King of the Hill 5K and 10K, 7:30 a.m., King.

Oct. 20: Triple Lakes Marathon, 40 Miles and Half Marathon, 8 a.m., Greensboro.

Oct. 20: Piedmont Race Series: Mercy and Truth Tri-County 5K, 8 a.m., Elkin.

Oct. 20: I Will Survive 5K, 8:30 a.m., Burlington.

Oct. 20: Race More for Macemore 5K, 9 a.m., Yadkinville.

Oct. 27: Hawg Run 5K, 7:30 a.m., Lexington.

Oct. 27: The Race Series: Hit the Brixx 10K and 5K, 7:45 a.m., Greensboro.

Oct. 27: Flat and Fast Rural Hall 5K and 10K, 8 a.m., Rural Hall.

Oct. 27: American Tobacco Trail 10-Miler, 8:50 a.m., Apex.

Oct. 27: Run 4 the Greenway, 4:30 p.m., Greensboro.

Oct. 27: 5K Zombie Run for Charity, 6 p.m., Mount Airy.

Nov. 3: Mission 5K, 8 a.m., Winston-Salem.

Nov. 3: Jacob Pettitt Memorial 5K, 8:30 a.m., Pinnacle.

Nov. 3: Piedmont Race Series: Millstone Creek Apple Cider 5K and 10K, 9 a.m., Ramseur.

Nov. 4: Trivium Racing Race the Bar Series: Preyer Brewing 5K and 8K, 4 p.m., Greensboro.

Nov. 10: The Race Series: LUNGe Forward 5K, 8 a.m., Greensboro.

Nov. 10: Reidsville Family YMCA Turkey Trot 5K, 8:30 a.m., Reidsville.

Nov. 10: Lee's Legacy Run 5K, 9 a.m., Colfax.

Nov. 10: NCDBA 5K, 10 a.m., King.

Nov. 10: The Race Series: Shea's Chase 5K, 11 a.m., Greensboro.

Nov. 10: Miles for Meals 5K, 6 p.m., Clemmons.

Nov. 11: RDC Marathon, Half Marathon and 5K, Durham.

Nov. 11: Outer Banks Marathon, 7 a.m., Kitty Hawk to Manteo.

Nov. 17: Mayberry Half Marathon, 5K and 10K, 8 a.m., Mount Airy.

Nov. 17: Triad GO FAR Family 5K, 8:15 a.m., High Point.

Nov. 17: The Race Series: Zero Prostate Cancer 5K, 8:45 a.m., Greensboro.

Nov. 17: SPWOC We Care Run/Walk for Hunger 5K, 9 a.m., Winston-Salem.

Nov. 17: Ron Johnson Red Ribbon Run and AIDS Walk, 3:30 p.m., Greensboro.

Nov. 18: Trivium Racing Race the Bar Crawl, 3 p.m., Greensboro.

Nov. 22: Piedmont Race Series: Turkey Trot 5K, 7:50 a.m., Burlington.

Nov. 22: Running of the Turkeys 5K, 8:30 a.m., Greensboro.

Nov. 22: Early Bird 5K and 3K, 8:30 a.m., Lexington.

Nov. 22: The Race Series: Greensboro Gobbler 5K, 9 a.m., Greensboro.

Nov. 22: Turkey Strut 5K, 9 a.m., Winston-Salem.

Nov. 23: Black Friday 20K Relays, 8:30 a.m., Winston-Salem.

Nov. 23: Black Friday Toys 4 Tots 5K, 10 a.m., Colfax.

Dec. 1: William G. White Family YMCA Mistletoe Run Half Marathon and 5K, 7:50 a.m., Winston-Salem.

Dec. 1: Run at the Rock 7 Miles and 14 Miles, 9 a.m., Burlington.

Dec. 1: Randolph County Young Life 5K, 9 a.m., Asheboro.

Dec. 1: Jingle Bell Rockin' 5K, 5:30 p.m., Eden.

Dec. 2: Trivium Racing Running Series: Frosty 5K, 2 p.m., Kernersville.

Dec. 7: Santa 5K, 6:30 p.m., Archdale.

Dec. 7: Reindeer Romp 5K, 8 a.m., Jamestown.

Dec. 8: Rosy Cheeks 5K, 9 a.m., Mount Airy.

Dec. 15: The Race Series: Jingle Jog 5K, 8:30 a.m., High Point.

Dec. 16: Piedmont Land Conservancy Farm Run 5K, 3 p.m., Winston-Salem.

Dec. 31: Running of the Lights Fun Run, 11:45 p.m., Tanglewood Park, Clemmons.

2019

Jan. 1: Running of the Lights 5.5K, midnight, Tanglewood Park, Clemmons.

Jan. 1: 1st Day 5K, 1 p.m., Haw River State Park, Greensboro.

Jan. 5: Frosty 50K, 25K and 50K Relay, 8 a.m., Salem Lake, Winston-Salem.

Jan. 20: USA Track & Field Southeast Region Masters Championships, JDL Fast Track, Winston-Salem.

Feb. 10: Massacre Marathon and Relay, 10 a.m., Greensboro.

Feb. 24: Whiskey Tango Foxtrot Half Marathon, 9:30 a.m., Northeast Park, Gibsonville.

March 1-3: USA Track & Field Masters Indoor National Championship, JDL Fast Track, Winston-Salem.

March 9: Feed Stokes Half Marathon and 5K, 7:30 a.m., King.

March 10: Northern Trails Marathon and 10 Miler, 8:30 a.m., Greensboro.

March 16: Human Race 5K, 10 a.m., Asheboro.

March 17: Tobacco Road Marathon and Half Marathon, 7 a.m., Cary.

March 23: Hammerbird 5K, 8:30 a.m., Winston-Salem.

April 6: Rockingham County Middle School Band on the Run 5K, 8:15 a.m., Reidsville.

April 6: CraftHalf Half Marathon and 5K, 8:30 a.m., Winston-Salem.

April 7: RunnerDude 10-Mile Challenge and 10K, 7 a.m., Greensboro.

April 13: Tar Heel 10-Miler, 7:15 a.m., Chapel Hill.

April 13: Charlotte Racefest Half Marathon and 10K, 7:30 a.m., Charlotte.

April 13: Rockingham County GO FAR 5K, 8:15 a.m., Eden.

April 13: Hospice NEWHOPE 5K, 10 a.m., Winston-Salem.

April 28: Beating Cancer for the Long Run 5K, 8 a.m., Greensboro.

May 4: Davidson Doozie 10K and 3.6 Miles, 8 a.m., Lexington.

May 4: Clemmons Stride for Courage 5K, 8:15 a.m., Clemmons.

May 23: N.C. Beer Mile, 5 p.m., Cary.

June 29: Ultimate Runner, 4:30 p.m., Winston-Salem.

Contact Eddie Wooten at 373-7093, and follow @EddieWootenNR on Twitter.

Tags