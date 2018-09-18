Race Days: Calendar of running events in the Triad
Click on the links to go to event web sites or registration pages to learn more.
To send a listing (or if you spot a broken link or a postponed race), email eddie.wooten@greensboro.com.
Updated on Sept. 18:
Sept. 22: Tour de Chef 5K, 8:30 a.m., Trinity.
Sept. 22: Fury 5K, 9 a.m., Lewisville.
Oct. 9: $5 5K, 6:15 p.m., Winston-Salem.
Oct. 27: Hawg Run 5K, 7:30 a.m., Lexington.
Nov. 10: Lee's Legacy Run 5K, 9 a.m., Colfax.
Nov. 10: NCDBA 5K, 10 a.m., King.
Dec. 7: Santa 5K, 6:30 p.m., Archdale.
2019
March 16: Human Race 5K, 10 a.m., Asheboro.
March 23: Hammerbird 5K, 8:30 a.m., Winston-Salem.
May 23: N.C. Beer Mile, 5 p.m., Cary.
