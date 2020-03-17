Residence
Winston-Salem
How she qualified
3:49, Hawaii Bird Conservation Marathon, December 2018
Where she was in training
"Training was/is going pretty well. Would have done 20 miles Saturday if the postponement hadn't happened. Still ran 19, though."
What she'll do now
"I'll find another race to do in late April if any actually take place. If not, I'll run 26.2 miles somewhere the weekend of the 18th or the 25th."
Boston in September?
"Yes, I'll go if it happens. BAA.org is pretty pointed about NOT saying it's definitely a go. They say, 'We offer full support to take all reasonable efforts to postpone the 124th Boston Marathon to Monday, September 14, 2020.' Who knows what may transpire in the coming weeks and months?"
