Paul Chelimo

Paul Chelimo after earning the silver medal in the 5,000 meters at the Rio de Janeiro Olympics in August 2016.

Laurels: Olympic silver medalist, 5,000 meters, in 2016.

Event: 3,000 meters (won in 2017, 2018).

Notable: Won multiple All-America honors at UNCG.

Learn more: USATF.org.

