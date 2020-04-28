Age
42
Residence
Greensboro
Hometown
Syracuse, N.Y.
Day job
Lawyer
My headline
"Well-suited to the suffering of ultra running after a life of being a Buffalo Bills fan."
Running superlatives
"31 marathons and 15 ultramarathons since 2012. Second-place male in 2014 Boogie 50-miler, second-place male in 2020 Dafuskie 39.3."
Did you know?
"I coached the Wake Forest University men’s rugby team from 2004 to 2013. Also, my 11-year-old son is probably about six months away from being able to beat me in a 5K. Very bittersweet."
5000 Mile Run Club goals
"As one of the slowest team members, I’m trying to bring value to the effort by taking as many middle-of-the-night shifts as I can."
