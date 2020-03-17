Residence
Greensboro
How he qualified
3:22:19, Chicago Marathon, October 2018
Where he was in training
"Started 'training' near the end of December. Last long run was 18 miles. Had planned to do 14-20 on Saturday, March 14. Actually did 14 but was at an easy, no-hassle pace."
What he'll do now
"I'll keep up the mileage to keep a good base but probably won't be doing any intervals at the track! I'll also consider another race if things open up. But some pressure is now off. And will have an extra beer!"
Boston in September?
"I more than likely won't go to Boston in September. Boston weather is highly variable, but I don't like doing races in the summer (I would need to run with an IV attached and pushing an IV pole!). Getting a hotel might also be challenging."
