The May the Course Be With You 5K, which had been scheduled on May 2, will be a virtual event through May for Junction 311 Endurance Sports and the Omega Sports Race Series.
Restoration Place Counseling, a nonprofit offering affordable mental health services for girls and women, has partnered as part of a fundraising event.
The event is a Star Wars-themed virtual run or walk that will allow citizens of the Triad and beyond to exercise or run while respecting social distancing. Participants can run or walk their virtual course on any day.
All registrants will receive a customized bib, T-shirt and finisher’s certificate. The virtual 5K also will count as part of the Race Series with the chance for participants to earn 10 points.
To be eligible, runners must register for the race and submit their times through RunSignup.
Information: maythecourserace.com.
Social media links: Facebook and Instagram.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.