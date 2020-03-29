030919_TRACK_INDOOR NATIONALS_12.JPG (copy)

A&T’s Kayla White, the university’s first NCAA champion.

 Erin E. Mizelle/A&T Athletics

Most of the time, a good thing is worth waiting for.

That will have to be the mindset for a number of athletes with area ties who had qualified – or would have – for the U.S. Olympic track and field trials and a chance to reach the Tokyo Olympics.

The suspension of nearly every sports season and postponement of the Olympics means a delay for the meet that would have determined the U.S. track and field team, originally scheduled for June 19-28 at the renovated Hayward Field in Eugene, Ore.

A&T, whose men's and women's teams each finished in the top 15 at last season's NCAA outdoor championships, has 10 current or former athletes who had met the U.S. trials standard or were intending to compete for foreign nations. Several of the 2020 Aggies were in Albuquerque, N.M., for the NCAA indoor championships March 13-14 when the event, with all winter and spring championships, was canceled.

Three of them – Kayla White, Trevor Stewart and Cambrea Sturgis – spoke during a video conference or by phone recently about the postponement and what might lie ahead.

Contact Eddie Wooten at (336) 373-7093, and follow @EddieWootenNR on Twitter.

Tags

Load comments