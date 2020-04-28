Age

20

Residences

Greensboro and Chapel Hill

Hometown

Greensboro

Day job

Student at UNC Chapel Hill

My headline

"Sophomore Morehead-Cain scholar interested in the intersections between sports, diplomacy and education."

Athletic superlatives

"2017 Trivium Multisport Series champion, 2017 USAT All-American Triathlete, tripped in races ranging from elementary school mile run to the steeplechase national championships."

Did you know?

"I once backpacked in Alaska for 30 days without ever having backpacked before!"

5000 Mile Run Club goals

"Washed-up collegiate triathlete trying to regain endurance and speed last seen in high school."

