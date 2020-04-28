Age
20
Residences
Greensboro and Chapel Hill
Hometown
Greensboro
Day job
Student at UNC Chapel Hill
My headline
"Sophomore Morehead-Cain scholar interested in the intersections between sports, diplomacy and education."
Athletic superlatives
"2017 Trivium Multisport Series champion, 2017 USAT All-American Triathlete, tripped in races ranging from elementary school mile run to the steeplechase national championships."
Did you know?
"I once backpacked in Alaska for 30 days without ever having backpacked before!"
5000 Mile Run Club goals
"Washed-up collegiate triathlete trying to regain endurance and speed last seen in high school."
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.