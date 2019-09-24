Oct. 5: Special Olympics 5K, 8 a.m., Winston-Salem.
Oct. 5: Cone Health Women's Only 5K Walk & Run, 8:15 a.m., Greensboro.
Oct. 5: Quarry Rocks 5K and 1 Mile Fun Walk & Roll for Special Olympics Forsyth County, 8:30 a.m., Winston-Salem.
Oct. 5: Piedmont Race Series: Davidson County Education Foundation Run Friends Run 5K Run-Walk, 8:30 a.m., Thomasville.
Oct. 5: Run with Friends 5K, 9 a.m., Greensboro.
Oct. 5: Piedmont Race Series: Hugh Chatham Memorial Hospital Food Truck 5K, 10 a.m., Elkin.
Oct. 5: South Wake Beer Mile, 5 p.m., Holly Springs.
Oct. 6: Healthy Kids Running Series, 3:30 p.m., Summerfield.
Oct. 6: Trivium Triad Running Series: Greensboro Growler Gallop 10K and 5K, 5 p.m., Greensboro.
Oct. 8: $5 5K, 6 p.m., Winston-Salem.
Oct. 12: Pilot Mountain to Hanging Rock 50 Miles and 50K, 6 a.m., Pinnacle.
Oct. 12: Omega Sports Race Series: Cannonball Run Marathon, Half Marathon and 5K, 8 a.m., Greensboro.
Oct. 12: 5K on the Greenway, 8 a.m., Mount Airy.
Oct. 12: New River Trail 25K and 50K, 8 a.m., Fries, Va.
Oct. 12: Race for the Future 5K, 9 a.m., Greensboro.
Oct. 12: Kimberly Shea 5K Purple Color Run, 9 a.m., Eden.
Oct. 12: 5K-8K Thrill Color Run and Monster Dash, 9 a.m., Jonesville.
Oct. 12: Caswell Breast Cancer Awareness 5K, Yanceyville.
Oct. 13: HPU DPT Halloween Family 5K Fun Run & Walk, 2 p.m., High Point.
Oct. 13: Healthy Kids Running Series, 3:30 p.m., Summerfield.
Oct. 19: Omega Sports Race Series: Hit the Brixx 10K and 5K, 7:45 and 9 a.m., Greensboro.
Oct. 19: Ardmore RAH 5K and 10K, 8 a.m., Winston-Salem.
Oct. 19: Haw River Trail Run for Special Olympics Alamance, 8 a.m., Haw River.
Oct. 19: TangerFit 5K, 8 a.m., Mebane.
Oct. 19: Piedmont Race Series: Mercy and Truth Tri-County 5K and 10K, 8 a.m., Elkin.
Oct. 19: I Will Survive 5K, 8:30 a.m., Burlington.
Oct. 19: Harvest Hope 5K, 9 a.m., Thomasville.
Oct. 19: Dysautonomia Dash 5K, 10 a.m., Greensboro.
Oct. 20: Healthy Kids Running Series, 3:30 p.m., Summerfield.
Oct. 25: Aggie GHOE 5K, 9 a.m., Greensboro.
Oct. 26: Hawg Run 5K, 7:30 a.m., Lexington.
Oct. 26: Triple Lakes Half Marathon, 40K and 40 Miles, 8 a.m., Greensboro.
Oct. 26: Halloween Half Marathon and Freaky 4 Mile, 8 a.m., Eden.
Oct. 26: Mebane Rotary Club 5K, 8 a.m., Mebane.
Oct. 26: Flat & Fast Rural Hall 5K and 10K, 8 a.m., Rural Hall.
Oct. 26: Peak to Creek Marathon, 8 a.m., Jonas Ridge to Brown Mountain Beach.
Oct. 26: Elkin Valley Trails Association Insane Terrain 5K and 10K Trail Race, 8:30 a.m., Elkin.
Oct. 26: Maddie's Miles 5K, 9 a.m., Winston-Salem.
Oct. 26: Drool Deer 12 Miles, 10:10 a.m., Traphill.
Oct. 27: Healthy Kids Running Series, 3:30 p.m., Summerfield.
