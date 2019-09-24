Nov. 2: Rockin' 5K, 8 a.m., High Point.

Nov. 2: Horneytown Run for Hospice 5K, 8:30 a.m., High Point.

Nov. 2: Jacob Pettitt Memorial 5K, 8:30 a.m., Pinnacle.

Nov. 2: Omega Sports Race Series: LUNGe Forward 5K, 9 a.m., Greensboro.

Nov. 2: Alamance Community College Reinhartsen 5K, 9 a.m., Graham.

Nov. 2: Piedmont Race Series: Millstone Creek Apple Cider 5K and 10K, 9 and 9:30 a.m., Ramseur.

Nov. 2: Omega Sports Race Series: Shea's Chase 5K, 11 a.m., Greensboro.

Nov. 9: Main Street Half Marathon of Mocksville, 8 a.m., Mocksville.

Nov. 9: Reidsville Family YMCA Turkey Trot 5K, 8:30 a.m., Reidsville.

Nov. 9: Run the Jake 5K, 9 a.m., Trinity.

Nov. 9: Miles for Meals 5K, 4:30 p.m., Clemmons.

Nov. 10: Outer Banks Marathon and Half Marathon, 7 a.m., Kitty Hawk to Manteo.

Nov. 10: RDC Marathon and Half Marathon, 7 a.m., Durham.

Nov. 10: Westerwood 5K, 2 p.m., Greensboro.

Nov. 16: Richmond Marathon, Half Marathon and 8K, 7 a.m., Richmond, Va.

Nov. 16: Novant Health Charlotte Marathon and Half Marathon, 7:30 a.m., Charlotte.

Nov. 16: SPWOC We Care Run-Walk for Hunger 5K, 8 a.m., Winston-Salem.

Nov. 16: Que-munnity 5K, 8 a.m., Winston-Salem.

Nov. 16: Mayberry Half Marathon, 10K and 5K, 8 a.m., Mount Airy.

Nov. 16: Triad GO FAR 5K, 8:15 a.m., High Point.

Nov. 16: Omega Sports Race Series: Zero Prostate 5K, 8:45 a.m., Greensboro.

Nov. 16: Nighthawks Race Against Hunger 5K, 9 a.m., Greensboro.

Nov. 16: Triad Baptist Christian Academy Triad Turkey Run 5K, 9 a.m., Kernersville.

Nov. 16: Piedmont Race Series: Home Depot Welcome to Thunderdome 5K, 9:30 a.m., Colfax.

Nov. 16: Ron Johnson Red Ribbon Run 5K and AIDS Walk, 3:35 p.m., Greensboro.

Nov. 16: Childress Vineyards RCR ECR 5K, 5 p.m., Lexington.

Nov. 17: Race Across Durham Trail Marathon and 10-Miler, 8 a.m., Durham.

Nov. 23: Trivium Triad Running Series: Greensboro Half Marathon and 5K Brought To You By Fleet Feet Sports, 8:30 a.m., Greensboro.

Nov. 23: Turkey Derby 5K, 9 a.m., Bermuda Run.

Nov. 28: Piedmont Race Series: Turkey Trot 5K, 7:50 a.m., Burlington.

Nov. 28: Running of the Turkeys 5K, 8:30 a.m., Greensboro.

Nov. 28: Trivium Triad Running Series: 5 Before the Feast, 8:30 a.m., High Point.

Nov. 28: Early Bird 5K and 3K, 8:30 a.m., Lexington.

Nov. 28: Greensboro Gobbler 5K, 9 a.m., Greensboro.

Nov. 28: Turkey Strut 5K, 9 a.m., Winston-Salem.

Nov. 29: Black Friday Toys 4 Tots 5K, 10 a.m., Colfax.

Contact Eddie Wooten at (336) 373-7093, and follow @EddieWootenNR on Twitter.

Tags

Load comments