Nov. 2: Rockin' 5K, 8 a.m., High Point.
Nov. 2: Horneytown Run for Hospice 5K, 8:30 a.m., High Point.
Nov. 2: Jacob Pettitt Memorial 5K, 8:30 a.m., Pinnacle.
Nov. 2: Omega Sports Race Series: LUNGe Forward 5K, 9 a.m., Greensboro.
Nov. 2: Alamance Community College Reinhartsen 5K, 9 a.m., Graham.
Nov. 2: Piedmont Race Series: Millstone Creek Apple Cider 5K and 10K, 9 and 9:30 a.m., Ramseur.
Nov. 2: Omega Sports Race Series: Shea's Chase 5K, 11 a.m., Greensboro.
Nov. 9: Main Street Half Marathon of Mocksville, 8 a.m., Mocksville.
Nov. 9: Reidsville Family YMCA Turkey Trot 5K, 8:30 a.m., Reidsville.
Nov. 9: Run the Jake 5K, 9 a.m., Trinity.
Nov. 9: Miles for Meals 5K, 4:30 p.m., Clemmons.
Nov. 10: Outer Banks Marathon and Half Marathon, 7 a.m., Kitty Hawk to Manteo.
Nov. 10: RDC Marathon and Half Marathon, 7 a.m., Durham.
Nov. 10: Westerwood 5K, 2 p.m., Greensboro.
Nov. 16: Richmond Marathon, Half Marathon and 8K, 7 a.m., Richmond, Va.
Nov. 16: Novant Health Charlotte Marathon and Half Marathon, 7:30 a.m., Charlotte.
Nov. 16: SPWOC We Care Run-Walk for Hunger 5K, 8 a.m., Winston-Salem.
Nov. 16: Que-munnity 5K, 8 a.m., Winston-Salem.
Nov. 16: Mayberry Half Marathon, 10K and 5K, 8 a.m., Mount Airy.
Nov. 16: Triad GO FAR 5K, 8:15 a.m., High Point.
Nov. 16: Omega Sports Race Series: Zero Prostate 5K, 8:45 a.m., Greensboro.
Nov. 16: Nighthawks Race Against Hunger 5K, 9 a.m., Greensboro.
Nov. 16: Triad Baptist Christian Academy Triad Turkey Run 5K, 9 a.m., Kernersville.
Nov. 16: Piedmont Race Series: Home Depot Welcome to Thunderdome 5K, 9:30 a.m., Colfax.
Nov. 16: Ron Johnson Red Ribbon Run 5K and AIDS Walk, 3:35 p.m., Greensboro.
Nov. 16: Childress Vineyards RCR ECR 5K, 5 p.m., Lexington.
Nov. 17: Race Across Durham Trail Marathon and 10-Miler, 8 a.m., Durham.
Nov. 23: Trivium Triad Running Series: Greensboro Half Marathon and 5K Brought To You By Fleet Feet Sports, 8:30 a.m., Greensboro.
Nov. 23: Turkey Derby 5K, 9 a.m., Bermuda Run.
Nov. 28: Piedmont Race Series: Turkey Trot 5K, 7:50 a.m., Burlington.
Nov. 28: Running of the Turkeys 5K, 8:30 a.m., Greensboro.
Nov. 28: Trivium Triad Running Series: 5 Before the Feast, 8:30 a.m., High Point.
Nov. 28: Early Bird 5K and 3K, 8:30 a.m., Lexington.
Nov. 28: Greensboro Gobbler 5K, 9 a.m., Greensboro.
Nov. 28: Turkey Strut 5K, 9 a.m., Winston-Salem.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.