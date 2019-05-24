Nine athletes from A&T's nationally ranked track and field teams and three others from Guilford or Rockingham counties advanced through Thursday's first rounds of competition at the NCAA East Preliminary in Jacksonville, Fla.
All events below, except the men's pole vault and women's 10,000 meters, determined qualifiers for today's rounds.
Men
100: A&T's Rodney Rowe (10.26 seconds; tied for second) qualified for the NCAA quarterfinal round today.
400: A&T's Trevor Stewart (44.55) led qualifying, by 0.9 second over Liberty's Alejando Zapata. Greensboro's Chantz Sawyers (45.60), sprinting for Florida, was third. A&T's Akeem Sirleaf (46.01; ninth) also qualified, but teammate Justin Hamilton (47.52; 39th) missed.
400 hurdles: A&T's Akeem Lindo (50.99; 10th-best) and Chase Bonham (51.12; 14th) advanced, as did Reidsville's Elliott Graves of Appalachian State (51.38; 21st). A&T's Brandy Felix (52.04; 33rd) did not qualify.
Pole vault: High Point's Carter Clasper (15 feet, 9¼ inches) did not advance.
Women
100: A&T's Kayla White (11.25; second-fastest), Cambrea Sturgis (11.37; 7th) and Kamaya Debose-Epps (11.54; 22nd) qualified for today's NCAA quarterfinal round. So did High Point's Tamara Clark of Alabama (11.44; 12th).
400: A&T's Tori Ray (52.77; eighth) moved on; teammate Sun-Sara Williams (55.09; 41st) did not.
800: A&T's Kristoni Barnes (2:06.60; 25th) missed qualifying by 0.01 second.
400 hurdles: A&T's Paula Salmon (1:00.77; 36th) and Nilaja Florence (1:01.28; 38th) did not advance.
10,000: Greensboro's Caroline Yarbrough of Davidson (36:25.18; 39th) competed in her final college race.