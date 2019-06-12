new balance track logo 061219

What

National track and field meet for youth

Where

Irwin Belk Track at BB&T Stadium, Greensboro

When

Thursday-Sunday

Tickets

$15 daily Thursday-Saturday; $20 Sunday; available at the stadium or at NBNtix.com

Notable

Justin Robinson, a 400 meters runner and a junior from Missouri, ran a 44.84 last weekend, good for No. 2 all-time and the fastest since the national record (44.69) in 1981. Robinson earned a silver medal with the U.S. 4x400 team at the World Under-20 championships in Finland in 2018. ... Taylor Ewert, the defending steeplechase champion from Ohio, is the only high school athlete, male or female, to be a champion in racewalking and running. She holds every high school national racewalk record and is going for her second straight steeple title. ... Florida's Tamari Davis, who set eighth-grade and freshman sprint records, is defending her 100 and 200 titles from last year. ... Athing Mu of Trenton, N.J., could break the girls national 800 record (1:59).

Learn more

nationalscholastic.org

