What
National track and field meet for youth
Where
Irwin Belk Track at BB&T Stadium, Greensboro
When
Thursday-Sunday
Tickets
$15 daily Thursday-Saturday; $20 Sunday; available at the stadium or at NBNtix.com
Notable
Justin Robinson, a 400 meters runner and a junior from Missouri, ran a 44.84 last weekend, good for No. 2 all-time and the fastest since the national record (44.69) in 1981. Robinson earned a silver medal with the U.S. 4x400 team at the World Under-20 championships in Finland in 2018. ... Taylor Ewert, the defending steeplechase champion from Ohio, is the only high school athlete, male or female, to be a champion in racewalking and running. She holds every high school national racewalk record and is going for her second straight steeple title. ... Florida's Tamari Davis, who set eighth-grade and freshman sprint records, is defending her 100 and 200 titles from last year. ... Athing Mu of Trenton, N.J., could break the girls national 800 record (1:59).