Twelve men and 10 women from the nationally ranked A&T track and field teams, six more athletes who are natives of Guilford or Rockingham counties and three from High Point University will compete this week in the NCAA East Preliminary at Jacksonville, Fla.
Below are guides to the event and how to follow area athletes and the Aggies.
About the East Preliminary
What: Track and field competition at two regional sites determines qualifiers for the NCAA championships June 5-8 at Austin, Texas.
When: Thursday-Saturday.
Where: Hodges Stadium, University of North Florida, Jacksonville, Fla. (West Preliminary is at Sacramento, Calif.).
How to watch: FloTrack.org (subscription required).
Live results: FlashResults.com.
Full lists of entries: Men, women.
What to watch for: The A&T men's team is rated No. 9 nationally by the U.S. Track and Field and Cross Country Coaches Association, and the women's team is No. 12. ... A&T's Kayla White, the university's first national champion from the indoor season, has turned in the nation's fastest times in the 100 and 200 meters. ... Aggies freshman Cambrea Sturgis is No. 7 in the East in the 100 and No. 5 in the 200. ... A&T's Madeleine Okobundu is No. 4 in the East in the 100 hurdles, and TeJyrica Robinson is No. 8. ... The A&T women's 4x100 team has achieved the fourth-best time in the East. ... On the men's side, A&T's Rodney Rowe is No. 1 in the East in the 200 and No. 4 in the 100. Teammate Akeem Sirleaf is No. 10 in the 200 and No. 4 in the 400. ... Trevor Stewart leads the East in the 400. ... A&T's Michael Dickson is No. 10 in the 110 hurdles, and Akeem Lindo is No. 9 in the 400 hurdles. ... A&T has the No. 4 time in the 4x100 and No. 9 in the 4x400.
Native athletes
Sara Platek, Duke
Sophomore | Jamestown | Ragsdale HS
5,000: 8:05 p.m. Saturday; seed time 16:27.28
Chantz Sawyers, Florida
Sophomore | Greensboro | High Point Christian Academy
400: 7:45 p.m. Thursday (Heat 1), next round 5:45 p.m. Friday; seed time 46.26
4x400: 9:25 p.m. Saturday (Heat 2); seed time 3:03.25
Ian Shanklin, N.C. State
Freshman | Greensboro | Page HS
5,000: 8:45 p.m. Saturday; seed time 13:55.13
Caroline Yarbrough, Davidson
Senior | Greensboro | Page HS
10,000: 9 p.m. Thursday; seed time 34:27.15
Tamara Clark, Alabama
Sophomore | High Point | High Point Central HS
100: 6:30 p.m. Thursday (Heat 5), next round 6 p.m. Friday; seed time 11.30
200: 7:30 p.m. Friday (Heat 3), next round 7:35 p.m. Saturday; seed time 22.99
4x100 relay: 6 p.m. Saturday; seed time 43.32
4x400 relay: 9:25 p.m. Saturday; seed time 3:28.60
Elliott Graves, Appalachian State
Junior | Reidsville | Rockingham Early College HS
400 hurdles: 5 p.m. Thursday (Heat 1), next round 7:15 p.m. Friday; seed time 51.50
A&T athletes and teams
Men
Rodney Rowe
100: 6:55 p.m. Thursday (Heat 5), next round 6:15 p.m. Friday; seed time 10.05
200: 7:55 p.m. Friday (Heat 1), next round 7:50 p.m. Saturday; seed time 20.12
Akeem Sirleaf
200: 7:55 p.m. Friday (Heat 4), next round 7:50 p.m. Saturday; seed time 20.37
400: 7:45 p.m. Thursday (Heat 2), next round 5:45 p.m. Friday; seed time 45.42
Justin Hamilton
400: 7:45 p.m. Thursday (Heat 6), next round 5:45 p.m. Friday; seed time 46.55
Trevor Stewart
400: 7:45 p.m. Thursday (Heat 6), next round 5:45 p.m. Friday; seed time 44.38
Robert Miller
110 hurdles: 5 p.m. Friday (Heat 2), next round 7:20 p.m. Saturday; seed time 14.04
Michael Dickson
110 hurdles: 5 p.m. Friday (Heat 5), next round 7:20 p.m. Saturday; seed time 13.65
Chase Bonham
400 hurdles: 5 p.m. Thursday (Heat 1), next round 7:15 p.m. Friday; seed time 50.97
Akeem Lindo
400 hurdles: 5 p.m. Thursday (Heat 3), next round 7:15 p.m. Friday; seed time 50.76
Brandy Felix
400 hurdles: 5 p.m. Thursday (Heat 5), next round 7:15 p.m. Friday; seed time 52.15
Lasheon Strozier
Triple jump: 6:30 p.m. Saturday (Flight 2); seed 15.36 meters
4x100 relay
Malcolm Croom-McFadden, Akeem Sirleaf, Michael Dickson, Rodney Rowe: 6:15 p.m. Saturday (Heat 1); seed time 39.14
4x400 relay
Justin Hamilton, Akeem Sirleaf, Trevor Stewart, Kemarni Mighty: 9:45 p.m. Saturday (Heat 3); seed time 3:05.13
Women
Cambrea Sturgis
100: 6:30 p.m. Thursday (Heat 2), next round 6 p.m. Friday; seed time 11.19
200: 7:30 p.m. Friday (Heat 2), next round 7:35 p.m. Saturday; seed time 22.62
Kayla White
100: 6:30 p.m. Thursday (Heat 3), next round 6 p.m. Friday; seed time 10.96
200: 7:30 p.m. Friday (Heat 5), next round 7:35 p.m. Saturday; seed time 22.52
Kamaya Debose-Epps
100: 6:30 p.m. Thursday (Heat 6), next round 6 p.m. Friday; seed time 11.32
200: 7:30 p.m. Friday (Heat 6), next round 7:35 p.m. Saturday; seed time 23.14
Tori Ray
400: 7:20 p.m. Thursday (Heat 4), next round 5:30 p.m. Friday; seed time 52.73
Sun-Sara Williams
400: 7:20 p.m. Thursday (Heat 6), next round 5:30 p.m. Friday; seed time 53.45
Kristoni Barnes
800: 8:10 p.m. Thursday (Heat 2), next round 6:30 p.m. Friday; seed time 2:07.18
TeJyrica Robinson
100 hurdles: 4:30 p.m. Friday (Heat 2), next round 7:05 p.m. Saturday; seed time 12.98
Paula Salmon
100 hurdles: 4:30 p.m. Friday (Heat 3), next round 7:05 p.m. Saturday; seed time 13.35
400 hurdles: 4:30 p.m. Thursday (Heat 1), next round 7 p.m. Friday; seed time 58.60
Madeleine Akobundu
100 hurdles: 4:30 p.m. Friday (Heat 3), next round 7:05 p.m. Saturday; seed time 12.81
Nilaja Florence
400 hurdles: 4:30 p.m. Thursday (Heat 1); next round 7 p.m. Friday; seed time 59.96
4x100 relay
Cambrea Sturgis, Kayla White, Tori Ray, Kamaya Dubose-Epps: 6 p.m. Saturday (Heat 3); seed time 43.45
4x400 relay
Tori Ray, Sun-Sara Williams, Nilaja Florence, Kristoni Barnes: 9:25 p.m. Saturday (Heat 1); seed time 3:35.59
High Point athletes
Carter Clasper
Men's pole vault: 4:30 p.m. Thursday (Flight 2); seed 5.05 meters
Nathalie Elliott
Women's pole vault: 5 p.m. Friday (Flight 1); seed 4.16 meters
Famke Heinst
Women's 3,000 steeplechase: 8:20 p.m. Friday (Heat 3); seed time 10:20.93