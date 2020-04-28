Age
36
Residence
Clemmons
Hometown
Winston-Salem
Day job
Senior FP&A Manager at Aon
My headline
"Special education teacher and cross country and track coach turned into finance nerd."
Running superlatives
"It's all about 'Happy Running!' and running adventures."
Did you know?
Have traveled to 15 countries and 30 states.
5000 Mile Run Club goals
"Enjoy each lap and being a part of this motivating team during 2020, a.k.a. the Twilight Zone."
