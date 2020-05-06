In the earliest hours of this morning, organizer Rich Swor ran the 5000 Mile Run Club past the world's acknowledged longest distance for a continuous relay.
Swor, who ran the event's maiden 400-meter lap starting at 8 a.m. April 15, crossed the start-finish line at 1:22 a.m. on the team's 16,151st lap, which moved the Run Club past a London relay run total of 4,014.52 miles in 2018.
After his record lap, Swor yielded the track at Northern Guilford High School to Simon Cloutier, who continued the team's quest to reach 5,000 miles. The Run Club, which has had a runner circling the track inside Johnny Roscoe Stadium on a 24-hour basis, expects to reacah that milestone early Monday.
"It's really hard not to go fast with a crowd," said Swor, who was joined by a small handful of teammates and one spectator who wanted to see a record set. "Were we entertaining, at least?
"I was having a rough last couple of days," Swor said. 'But every time I come out here with this group and get to do this with them, it's rejuvenating. It's amazing. It's all about the group."
The I Move London relay, totaling 30 days and nights, featured more than 2,000 runners, raising money for charity and building community, according to a Runner's World story. The Run Club reached the London mileage total in 20 days, 17 hours and 22 minutes.
I Move London surpassed the Guinness world record, set in 2012, of 3,504.28 miles over 18 days by runners in Northern Ireland, and the Run Club topped that distance Sunday morning after 18 days and 40 minutes on the track. Because of Guinness' cost and videography requirements, the Run Club has not sought to attain official world record status for its distance.
Swor, with assistance from his wife, Libby, and runners Danny McCormick and Jody Nelson, hatched the idea amid the COVID-19 pandemic as a way to help runners who had trained for races maintain fitness, to provide a unique goal and to build camaraderie even during a unique time of social distancing.
The 48 runners, most of whom are from Guilford County and are finishers of multiple ultramarathons or marathons, have signed up for blocks of 30 minutes to 2½ hours based on their availability. In fact, Swor's appearance on the track for the record-breaking lap was coincidental though not surprising since he is one of three runners, along with Darian Smith and Nelson, to have logged more than 200 miles in the relay and to have put in much of that time at night.
As part of social distancing, a second runner is permitted at the track only in the 10 minutes before he or she is scheduled to run. Because ankle timing chips are used instead of a traditional baton, there is no contact between runners on the track.
If you've missed them, mini-profiles of 5000 Mile Run Club members:
John Boschini
Age
30
Residence
Greensboro
Hometown
Fairfax, Va.
Day job
Attorney
My headline
"Became a lawyer because I couldn't cut it as a filmmaker or journalist. Now teach law to aspiring filmmakers and journalists twice a week at UNCG."
Running superlatives
"Ran my first half marathon with no training back in 2012. Never ran more than 2 miles until I graduated college. Have run 10 marathons, including one victory over Dennis Kimetto, the marathon world record-holder at the time. Sure, he dropped out, but it still counts."
Did you know?
"I can tell if an Italian restaurant is authentic by whether or not they pronounce my last name correctly."
5000 Mile Run Club goals
"Don't bring the average pace of the group down. Run at least 1/48th of the total distance (104.16 miles)."
Bobby Christiansen
Age
62
Residence
Greensboro
Hometown
Greensboro
Day job
President, MB-F Inc.; produce and manage dog shows, including the Westminster Kennel Club Dog Show
My headline
"The older I get, the better I used to be!"
Running superlatives
40-plus marathons including eight Bostons, 20-plus ultras, two-time Grand Canyon rim-to-rim-to-rim (once with Eddie Wooten!), five 100-milers including Western States 100.
Did you know?
"I also love flying airplanes because its a lot like distance running: Hours and hours of the same thing."
5000 Mile Run Club goals
"Finish the last lap faster than the first!"
Simon Cloutier
Age
43
Residence
Greensboro
Hometown
Montreal
Day job
Contracts manager
My headline
"Husband, father, coach and adventure endurance athlete (founded the G.U.U.B.R in 2016)."
Athletic superlatives
"Got into endurance sports as a way to get fit and lose excess weight. Discovered a passion for a healthy lifestyle. … It's all about mindset and enjoying the journey. Century mountain bike races, 100-mile ultramarathons, Ironman triathlons, 5000 mile relay team member. Looking for the next adventure"
Did you know?
"I celebrate my birthday each year by running my age (run starts at midnight!)"
5000 Mile Run Club goals
"Complete each run one lap at a time. Lead by example and support my teammates. Strengthen my mindset."
Jack Dingman
Age
16
Residence
Summerfield
Hometown
Summerfield
Day job
High school student
My headline
"Goes to high school at Northern Guilford High School and is an Eagle Scout with Troop 214."
Running superlatives
"Runner on the Northern Guilford track and field team. Competed in eight separate NCHSAA state championships for track and cross country. Aspires to run on the collegiate level. Has the indoor 1,600-meter record at Northern."
Did you know?
"Love to run in Crocs and am one of the best cornhole players in the South."
5000 Mile Run Club goals
"Learn to run more laps around the track to prepare for longer distance races, break personal 1,600 record during one of the sessions later in the month and find new music to listen to."
Logan Dingman
Age
15
Residence
Summerfield
Hometown
Fort Benning, Ga.
Day job
School
My headline
"Freshman in high school."
Running superlatives
"Ran at indoor track and cross country state championships as a freshman. Member of varsity team at Northern Guilford High School."
Did you know?
"I know over 200 digits of pi."
5000 Mile Run Club goals
"I want to be able to handle an hour segment even though most of the crew can already do that."
Elle Ellender
Age
36
Residence
Greensboro
Hometown
Hickory
Day job
"Stay-at-home mom and part-time sales associate at Fleet Feet Greensboro."
My headline
"Mother runner and travel enthusiast that is just trying to keep my head above water."
Running superlatives
"Most likely to come in second (behind Jen) at the wine mile world championships."
Did you know?
"I was Off 'N Running's very first employee."
5000 Mile Run Club goals
"Wants to help create and foster a sense of community during this pandemic. I also love to have something to train and look forward to."
Ryan Ellender
Age
38
Residence
Greensboro
Hometown
Houma, La.
Day job
Anesthesiologist
My headline
"Striving to maintain weekend warrior status."
Athletic superlatives
"Guaranteed podium spot on the wrestling mat or up until 100 meters. All bets are off beyond that."
Did you know?
"I met my wife, Elle, while buying a pair of Asics at Off 'N Running."
5000 Mile Run Club goals
"Speed work ... Elle’s words. Sub-8:30 mile pace ... mine."
David Gile
Age
51
Residence
Greensboro
Hometown
"Since birth I have always been connected to either military service, educational learning or corporate employment. Therefore, since my family and I moved to Greensboro in 2011, it has been the longest time we have lived in one place and why I call Greensboro my hometown."
Day job
Operations VP, XPO Logistics
My headline
"Married my University of Miami (Fla.) sweetheart. It started with awkward dates and now we are awkwardly raising kids together the best we can."
Athletic superlatives
"This year, COVID-willing, will be my 10th consecutive Boston Marathon and first Hawaii Ironman World Championship."
Did you know?
"Once won a year of free food and drinks at the downtown Charleston, S.C., Wild Wing Cafe by winning their annual wing eating contest and being dubbed 'Wing King.'"
5000 Mile Run Club goals
"Run enough laps so that I will never, ever forget again to ask more questions before saying 'yes' to a friend looking for help on their relay team."
Jen Goff
Age
40 ("eek, first time I had to write that down!")
Residence
Greensboro
Hometown
Bethel, Conn.
Day job
Running coach of the Fleet Feet Streakers and numerous individuals worldwide
My headline
"Recently turned master hoping to still have good times ...both on and off the race course."
Running superlatives
"Most likely to win the wine mile world championships."
Did you know?
"I was a 1991 Connecticut Soap Box Derby champion and raced in the world championships (where I got creamed)."
5000 Mile Run Club goals
"Don't get injured? ... And of course, have fun being a part of something epic!"
Keith Gruchacz
Age
34
Residence
Greensboro
Hometown
Bridgewater, N.J.
Day job
Competitive market solutions consultant, Lincoln Financial
Running superlatives
"I am pretty good at getting second."
Did you know?
"By complete chance, I happened to run next to Joan Benoit Samuelson for the first few miles of the Boston Marathon in 2019."
5000 Mile Run Club goals
"This is a unique opportunity to do something interesting with a great group of people while also getting ready for the first marathon within driving distance once we are back to racing."
Jay Jahnes
Age
40
Residence
Greensboro
Hometown
High Point
Day job
Clinical supervisor, High Point Center for Child Wellness (A Family Services of the Piedmont program)
My headline
"A husband, dad, and mental health worker... just turned 40 and grateful for my friends and a local running community that consistently pushes and inspires me to new accomplishments."
Running superlatives
"Former cross country and track athlete in high school (Southwest Guilford) and college (Davidson). Still share the 4x800 record at Davidson. After taking a *long* time off, I'm grateful have to improved every year since resuming the sport. Last year, I ran my first Boston Marathon and set my post college 5K PR (17:04 at Big South)."
Did you know?
"I tripped and fell flat on the track in an opening leg of a relay at the famed Penn Relays ... to great audience reaction."
5000 Mile Run Club goals
"Stay healthy, run happy. Be a good teammate. Keep my overall pace under 7 minutes."
Patrick Kane
Age
42
Residence
Greensboro
Hometown
Syracuse, N.Y.
Day job
Lawyer
My headline
"Well-suited to the suffering of ultra running after a life of being a Buffalo Bills fan."
Running superlatives
"31 marathons and 15 ultramarathons since 2012. Second-place male in 2014 Boogie 50-miler, second-place male in 2020 Dafuskie 39.3."
Did you know?
"I coached the Wake Forest University men’s rugby team from 2004 to 2013. Also, my 11-year-old son is probably about six months away from being able to beat me in a 5K. Very bittersweet."
5000 Mile Run Club goals
"As one of the slowest team members, I’m trying to bring value to the effort by taking as many middle-of-the-night shifts as I can."
Rebecca Kefer
Age
19
Residence
Kernersville
Hometown
Downingtown, Pa.
Day job
Student and Trek Store Greensboro employee
Athletics superlatives
"Most likely to have been 10 seconds away from the high school cross country record. Worst person to draft on a group ride."
Did you know?
"My first leg of the 5,000 mile relay was only my fourth run of 2020 and 17 weeks to the hour from a near-fatal accident, where I was hit by a car while cycling."
5000 Mile Run Club goals
"Be part of a wonderful team in a time when community and team spirit is hard to find. Be thankful that I am able to run and that my body can recover so remarkably."
Michael Koballa
Age
32
Residence
Greensboro
Hometown
Sanford
Day job
Pricing analyst at Volvo Financial Services
My headline
“Meditative Miles”
Running superlatives
"Attempting to Good for Age qualify for all of the marathon majors. Have completed Boston, London and New York. Was registered for Berlin this fall prior to the COVID cancellation."
Did you know?
Attended Appalachian State as an undergraduate and competed on the cycling team (we won three Division II National Titles). I’m still an avid mountain biker."
5000 Mile Run Club goals
"This event allowed for myself and my fellow Greensboro runners to have a quantifiable goal to strive/stride toward as a group. I was already running, why not add some 'gusto' to the effort?"
Justin Lange
Age
35
Residence
Greensboro
Hometown
Carmel, Ind.
Day job
Finance
My headline
"Just someone trying to get better everyday. Work hard. Play hard."
Running superlatives
"Started running seriously three years ago and have since run 20 marathons in 20 states."
Did you know?
"I hate running in the morning but somehow volunteered for a couple of 1-2 a.m. blocks."
5000 Mile Run Club goals
"Make the most of a great opportunity to contribute to an amazing goal and take advantage of every lap to get better."
Joe Markley
Age
57
Residence
Goldsboro
Hometown
Goldsboro
Day job
Federal government
My headline
"Began teaching college courses in computer programming at the age of 20 while pursuing degree in the same field."
Running superlatives
As a member of the '50 States Marathon Club,' pursuing a marathon in every state plus Washington, D.C. Currently have completed 26 states and D.C., of which 16 are Boston qualifiers."
Did you know?
"My father, CMSgt Joseph Edward Markley, parachuted from a burning plane during a WWII mission. He was first classified MIA and his status later changed to POW. He served 31 years in the Air Force and now resides at Arlington Cemetery."
5000 Mile Run Club goals
"To enjoy the privilege of chasing a world record with a core group of elite runners."
Danny McCormick
Age
44
Residence
Greensboro
Hometown
Kibler Valley, Va.
Day job
Senior finance director, United Healthcare
My headline
"Nothing super interesting. I like to wander."
Athletic superlatives
"Ran in high school, swore off running ever again my senior year before college, started running again 6-7 years ago. Raced everything from 5K to Boston Marathon. Really enjoy riding my bike more than running, but running as cardio exercise eats up too much of the time. Hope to do a triathlon one of these days. Eventually I want to switch to ultras and trails primarily."
Did you know?
"Qualified for Boston and ran sub-3 marathon in my first marathon. I’ve only run two marathons. I also coach cross country at Saint Pius. I have an amazing daughter, which is the thing I am most proud of."
5000 Mile Run Club goals
"Don’t break in the attempt. I typically don’t run this many miles per week and not at the paces I have recorded thus far. "
Jody Nelson
Age
43
Residence
Greensboro
Hometown
Windom, Minn.
Day job
Managing Director of Functional Safety at UL
My headline
"Eighteen-year electrical engineer veteran, visiting 49 states and 30 countries."
Running superlatives
"In 2017 ran both the Boston and New York City marathons, as well as ran the Machu Picchu Marathon along the Inca Trail in Peru. ... Won the Blackbeard 100-miler in 2019."
Did you know?
"Interviewed Heisman Trophy winner Eddie George in 1994 as a student sports editor for the Purdue Exponent."
5000 Mile Run Club goals
"To get back into running shape since taking time off after the Mountain Masochist 50-miler last fall. Since I can't add speed to the team, I want to support by taking on chunks of runs during undesirable times."
Katarina Nelson
Age
42
Residence
Greensboro
Hometown
Kosice, Slovakia
Day job
Cardiologist, Cone Health
My headline
"I am a mom, wife, physician – running in this team kept my sanity in these challenging times. There were many pre- and post-work runs, but these runs truly helped me to keep going. I frequently changed from and into scrubs in the car so social distancing played to my benefit."
Athletic superlatives
"Three marathons, two 50Ks including a trail race at Mount Hood, climbing and skiing from Mount Hood, heli skiing in Alaska."
Did you know?
"I am a big ski enthusiast. My family was supposed to be skinning/backcountry skiing in California during this time. Running this race filled the gap and disappointment."
5000 Mile Run Club goals
"I am honored to be accepted to this elite speedy team (many former collegiate runners including a runner who ran in Olympic trials this year). Never being a really fast runner and coming out of a recent knee surgery, I was nervous to be kicked out for being slow. I would like to contribute with running a total of 100 miles."
Esayas Nida
Age
26
Residence
Reidsville
Birthplace
Ethiopia. "It’s where many distance runners and world-class athletes are."
Day job
Surgical technologist at ARMC, Burlington
Running superlatives
"I like running to stay healthy, stay in shape and compete with other great runners. I've run seven full marathons, 18 half marathons and many 5K and 10Ks. Last year I ran the Blue Ridge Relay with Charlotte runners and I had a great experience. A few years ago my goal was to qualify for Boston and other major marathon races. In 2019 I ran a marathon in two hours and 39 minutes, which allowed me to sign up for the Boston Marathon 2020 and Chicago Marathon 2020."
5000 Mile Run Club goal
'From my understanding it’s God-sent for us through Richard’s mind. Me and many Greensboro runners who join this running challenge were training all year long to run the marathon and other races in fall season. As you know, there are no races due to the pandemic. I’m always excited until my next run to finish the 5,000 miles in under a month, so we can achieve it and we will celebrate the victory! I'd like to thank Richard, Jody and Danny in advance for setting up this incredible plan and keeping us all motivated and keeping us moving."
Molly Nunn
Age
36
Residence
Clemmons
Hometown
Winston-Salem
Day job
Senior FP&A Manager at Aon
My headline
"Special education teacher and cross country and track coach turned into finance nerd."
Running superlatives
"It's all about 'Happy Running!' and running adventures."
Did you know?
Have traveled to 15 countries and 30 states.
5000 Mile Run Club goals
"Enjoy each lap and being a part of this motivating team during 2020, a.k.a. the Twilight Zone."
Damien Rodulfo
Residence
Summerfield
Hometown
"I've been many places."
Day job
Chiropractor
My headline
"Sports chiro treating many local Triad athletes as well as team chiro for the UNCG Spartans, Swarm basketball, Cobras arena football. Consultant to A&T athletics and High Point University athletics."
Athletic superlatives
"Couple ultra marathons under my belt in the last few years including 2 100-milers. Couple of triathlons, many ultra distance cycling events."
Did you know?
"I played football in college and I'm still am a power speed athlete. Mountain biking is my true love, but after a wrist injury started making that difficult, I started running long distances in the woods. Gives me the same satisfaction."
5000 Mile Run Club goals
"Help team reach 5K miles. I'm not a fast guy, but I'm a work horse."
Olivia Romine
Age
20
Residences
Greensboro and Chapel Hill
Hometown
Greensboro
Day job
Student at UNC Chapel Hill
My headline
"Sophomore Morehead-Cain scholar interested in the intersections between sports, diplomacy and education."
Athletic superlatives
"2017 Trivium Multisport Series champion, 2017 USAT All-American Triathlete, tripped in races ranging from elementary school mile run to the steeplechase national championships."
Did you know?
"I once backpacked in Alaska for 30 days without ever having backpacked before!"
5000 Mile Run Club goals
"Washed-up collegiate triathlete trying to regain endurance and speed last seen in high school."
Ben Saur
Age
36
Residence
Greensboro
Hometown
Boston
Day job
Technology software company founder
My headline
"Serial entrepreneur, dad to two young girls, temporary homeschool teacher."
Running superlatives
"Fourth overall at Reindeer Romp 2019 and May the Course Be With You. In two years of running (having taken a break since high school) lowered my half marathon time from 1:56 to 1:31."
Did you know?
"Won first overall at Massachusetts State Science Fair and fourth at International Science Fair in high school."
5000 Mile Run Club goals
"Finish with an average pace equal to the average pace of the group with over 100 miles run."
Justin Sigmon
Age
34
Residence
Greensboro
Hometown
Claremont
Day job
IT senior systems analyst, Ennis Flint
My headline
"Christian, husband to my beautiful wife of 11 years, father to two awesome kids."
Running superlatives
"Ran on state 4x800 team in high school. Didn’t do much distance until after kids. Three Blue Ridge Relays, one Palmetto 200. Mostly trail running these days and picking up CRs on Strava."
Did you know?
"I never ran more than 4 miles until I was 27."
5000 Mile Run Club goals
"Mostly to be part of the team. To hold a challenging pace on each leg. And improve my form and stay injury free."
Darian J. Smith
Age
39
Residence
Summerfield
Hometown
Kernersville
Day job
Chiropractor with Kernersville Chiropractic Center
My headline
"While training for the AT in his early 20s, that he never thru-hiked, Darian rediscovered trail running. This was the beginning of a wild and crazy ride."
Running superlatives
"One can double the longest distance they've ever run. However, I've never run a 200-miler. My wife won't let me ... yet."
Did you know?
"I met Courtney Dauwalter right after she won UTMB and told her a story about an encounter with an Ibex."
5000 Mile Run Club goals
"Keep my average pace under 7:30 and to photograph the 'Bobcat.'"
Anna Spivey
Age
34
Residence
Greensboro
Hometown
Nizhny Novgorod, Russia
Day job
"Mom. Once everything opens up again: Shred415 Instructor, timer and whatever Rich and Libby need me to do at Trivium Racing, Starbucks barista and help with Crazy Running."
My headline
"I need help with that one. LOL."
Running superlatives
"Ran Boston in 2019! First female in New River Marathon trying to BQ for 2020. It downpoured almost the entire race. I didn’t BQ, but first place didn’t hurt."
Did you know?
"I hated running or anything to do with exercise until I had my kids!"
5000 Mile Run Club goals
"To keep consistent pace and grow in fitness. The quarantine has been hard!"
Will Stevens
Residence
Greensboro
Hometown
Oak Ridge
Day job
Works with Penn Construction
Athletics superlatives
"Ran Boston in 2018, Chattanooga Ironman in 2017 and a number of other races."
5000 Mile Run Club Goal
"Very excited to be part of a team challenge during these rough times; gives something to look forward too!"
Lori Stevenson
Age
46
Residence
Greensboro
Hometown
Wells, Maine
Day job
Managing director, Retirement Operations, Compass Financial Partners. As of this week, part-time barber can be added to the resume.
Running superlatives
Six marathon BQs, participated in the common runner’s Olympics in 2017 and 2019 – a dream for this non-athlete who found running at age 39. Honored to have been featured in Wooten’s Boston Bound series with the better half of Team Stevenson in 2019. Coach for the Women’s Running School for four years – these ladies continue to provide me inspiration.
Did you know?
"I grew up in a small coastal southern Maine town of 7,000 - teenage summers were spent waitressing at a restaurant steps from the beach - when I got in trouble one summer at age 19. Instead of a ticket, the police department let me wash and wax the town’s police cars."
5000 Mile Run Club goals
"Michael and I haven’t been in Greensboro while the 5,000 mile club has been in session, but once the idea was hatched, we wanted to be able to do what we could to contribute to the goal. So it has been eight hours of windshield time to participate – the first time we pulled back in to Greensboro, I questioned whether it was worth it. And then I got out on that track – and it was like magic – I left feeling my heart was full and fulfilled for the first time in months."
Richard Swor
Age
36
Residence
Browns Summit
Hometown
Dearborn, Mich.
Day job
"Owner, operation, janitor, grunt worker at Trivium Racing."
My headline
"Crazy Person gets other Crazy People to Do Crazy Stuff."
Running superlatives
"Local has-been trying to find his place in this crazy sport."
Did you know?
"Once after high school I organized, with two friends, a weekly run covered only in shaving cream. We ended up getting a group of over a dozen people that we didn't know to come out weekly and were asked by a local bar if they could sponsor us. Our parents were so proud."
5000 Mile Run Club goals
"Find a sense of normalcy in these crazy times and still have the opportunity to still be a part of this great running community."
Meaghan Vaslow
Age
39
Residence
Greensboro
Hometown
Philadelphia
Day job
Mother
My headline
"Runner who finds marathon training easier than motherhood."
Running superlatives
"Most likely to be house/neighborhood touring while racing half marathons. ... Most likely to be squeezing in miles before preschool pickup line closes. ... Most likely to be dreaming of a cold fountain soda when running in the summer heat."
Did you know?
"I used a machete to cut my grass in Belize."
5000 Mile Run Club goals
"To have fun."
Karen Weyler
Age
53
Residence
Greensboro
Hometown
Louisville, Ky.
Day job
English professor at UNCG
My headline
"30th year working in higher ed and my 20th teaching American literature at UNCG."
Running superlatives
"There are none: I started running just a year ago! I ran my first 5K last May and decided in the middle of the race that I might not be speedy but I could run all day. I ran the Greensboro Half in November and had plans for a couple more distance races this spring, but those plans went sideways."
Did you know?
"My older daughter, Olivia Romine, is in this group and is the reason I'm here. My younger daughter, Isabella Romine, prefers to do her running on the soccer field. If you run with me, I will talk your ear off about books and writing."
5000 Mile Run Club goals
"As the most speed-challenged of the club, my goals are to help fill in gaps in the schedule and not embarrass myself too much – the last of which is a powerful motivator!"
Dusten Winebarger
Age
33
Residence
Greensboro
Hometown
Elkin
Day job
Sales executive
My headline
"Husband, Dog Dad, and Wannabe athlete."
Running superlatives
"Seeing many beautiful sunrises while running with my wife. Pacing special friends in their ultra running endeavors through the mountains in Colorado, Utah, North Carolina and Virginia."
Did you know?
"I worked at a skydiving drop zone in 2006 and 2007 and logged over 100 skydives (that’s not a lot) before hanging up my parachute."
5000 Mile Run Club goals
"Switched from more biking to more running to hopefully help add some miles to this crazy goal. I’m really enjoying being part of the group that is pushing for this record. There are some incredible athletes on this team and some even more incredible people."
Jessica Winebarger
Age
30
Residence
Greensboro
Hometown
Queens, N.Y.
Day job
Product finance engineer, Volvo Trucks North America
My headline
"Tar Heel grad, wife to Ironman and mother to an adorable husky."
Running superlatives
"Best memories: The Grand-further Mountain Run 2018, pacing Simon Cloutier on his first 100-mile race (Zion Ultra) and crewing for Vernon Sides at his Leadville 100 Ultra."
Did you know?
"Was a child model from age 5-10 and swam competitively for 10 years."
5000 Mile Run Club goals
"Relearn how to be comfortable with being uncomfortable holding a certain pace for an extended time and soaking in the energy and camaraderie of being on a team of so many talented and dedicated individuals."
Andrew Wommack
Age
36
Residence
Greensboro
Hometown
Parsons, Kan.
Day job
Chemistry professor at High Point University
My headline
"After growing up on the plains of the Midwest, I went to Boston to study chemistry. Now, my family and I are exploring enjoying the Old North State."
Running superlatives
"Ran with Greater Boston Track Club while earning my Ph.D.... Qualified for USATF Club Nationals. ... Won the Hyannis Half Marathon." ... “Life is always conspiring to take away your run.” -Tom Derderian, GBTC coach
Did you know?
"I went to the first Red Sox game after the Boston Marathon bombings in 2013."
5000 Mile Run Club goals
"Have fun, be consistent and stay injury-free."
Tara Wommack
Age
37
Residence
Greensboro
Hometown
Cedar Rapids, Iowa
Day job
Departmental project manager, Wake Forest PA Program
My headline
"Putting one foot in front of the other throughout life, motherhood and running."
Running superlatives
"Twelve Marathons (two sub-three hours), many half marathons (which is my favorite distance to race) and all the 5Ks and 10Ks I can find (I love races!)"
Did you know?
"Mom to 3 girls + 1 bonus daughter + 1 dog (super-Doug). Our last daughter was born two months ago (on my birthday!) and our oldest daughter is a freshman in college at High Point University. Running has kept me sane throughout the past few months as we navigate through this time of finding a 'new normal' with four kids at home."
5000 Mile Run Club goals
"I'd love to contribute 70 miles total, or just participate as much as I realistically can! The track is 20 minutes away, so each of my runs require a lot of prepping in the household so Mom can be away for 1+ hours, but it is worth it. The kids see me doing something healthy, they get their special time with dad, and they enjoy welcoming me back home."
Eddie Wooten
Age
57
Residence
Greensboro
Hometown
Farmville
Day job
Triad sports editor, News & Record and Winston-Salem Journal
My headline
"42nd year in journalism, dating to a first story filed as a 13-year-old for the weekly Farmville Enterprise."
Running superlatives
"25 marathons and shuffled across Grand Canyon with Run Club teammate Bobby Christiansen. ... Won 50-54 age group in 2013 Greensboro Race Series. ... During phone interview with Shalane Flanagan, failed to press button to record."
Did you know?
"Long before the 'Last Dance,' attended every Michael Jordan home game at Carolina, seeing him play in person 39 times as a Tar Heel. ... 1976 Pitt County Spelling Bee champion."
5000 Mile Run Club goals
"Wasn't in great shape coupled with being perhaps the most speed-challenged runner on the team, but picking up steam with every left turn."
