Age

32

Residence

Greensboro

Hometown

Sanford

Day job

Pricing analyst at Volvo Financial Services

My headline

“Meditative Miles”

Running superlatives

"Attempting to Good for Age qualify for all of the marathon majors. Have completed Boston, London and New York. Was registered for Berlin this fall prior to the COVID cancellation."

Did you know?

Attended Appalachian State as an undergraduate and competed on the cycling team (we won three Division II National Titles). I’m still an avid mountain biker."

5000 Mile Run Club goals

"This event allowed for myself and my fellow Greensboro runners to have a quantifiable goal to strive/stride toward as a group. I was already running, why not add some 'gusto' to the effort?"

Contact Eddie Wooten at (336) 373-7093, and follow @EddieWootenNR on Twitter.

