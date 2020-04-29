Age
32
Residence
Greensboro
Hometown
Sanford
Day job
Pricing analyst at Volvo Financial Services
My headline
“Meditative Miles”
Running superlatives
"Attempting to Good for Age qualify for all of the marathon majors. Have completed Boston, London and New York. Was registered for Berlin this fall prior to the COVID cancellation."
Did you know?
Attended Appalachian State as an undergraduate and competed on the cycling team (we won three Division II National Titles). I’m still an avid mountain biker."
5000 Mile Run Club goals
"This event allowed for myself and my fellow Greensboro runners to have a quantifiable goal to strive/stride toward as a group. I was already running, why not add some 'gusto' to the effort?"
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.