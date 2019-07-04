Exactly 500.
That's how many runners completed the Fun Fourth Festival's Freedom Run races this morning in Greensboro.
The 10K, in its 43rd running since its debut in 1977, had 217 finishers, led by Greensboro's Michael Koballa (35:30) in the men's division and Winston-Salem's Emmie Costen (40:18) for the women.
A total of 283 runners crossed the line in the 5K. Greensboro's Ewan Hynes (16:42) and Josie McGee (19:21) scored the victories.
Click here to see full results of the 10K and 5K.
10K
Men's leaders
1. Michael Koballa, Greensboro, 35:30
2. Keith Gruchacz, Greensboro, 36:31
3. Jade Costen, Winston-Salem, 37:45
4. John Shilt, Winston-Salem, 38:07
5. Shannon Scott, Jamestown, 38:28
6. Joshua Bainbridge, Liberty, 39:00
7. Russell Lauten, Winston-Salem, 39:50
8. Stephen Dagenhart, Greensboro, 41:54
9. Bilil Raabe, Greensboro, 42:16
10. Andrew Krueger, Summerfield, 43:18
Women's leaders
1. Emmie Costen, Winston-Salem, 40:18
2. Liz Hittinger, Greensboro, 41:24
3. Anna Spivey, Greensboro, 45:50
4. Melinda Toth, Greensboro, 46:19
5. Kaitlynn Gruchacz, Greensboro, 46:54
6. Jessi Costen, Winston-Salem, 48:01
7. Stephenie Van Wagenen, Greensboro, 49:12
8. Hilary Van Wagenen, Cheverly, Md., 49:12
9. Shawn Greer, Greensboro, 49:13
10. Cindy Barbour, Greensboro, 49:24
5K
Men's leaders
1. Ewan Hynes, Greensboro, 16:42
2. Danny McCormick, Greensboro, 17:55
3. Wibson Will, 19:24
4. Spody Welch, Greensboro, 19:28
4. Harrison Howard, Greensboro, 19:52
5. Andrew Gibson, 19:55
6. David Silversmith, Greensboro, 20:10
7. John Reynolds, Kannapolis, 20:13
8. Jack Moody, Greensboro, 20:20
9. Blake Fink, Eden, 21:22
10. Pat Abbott, Elon, 21:33
Women's leaders
1. Josie McGee, 19:21
2. Sarah Swertfeger, Greensboro, 19:38
3. Sara Pace, Winston-Salem, 19:51
4. Alicia Rider, Winston-Salem, 20:22
5. Emily Morris, Greensboro, 21:21
6. Avery Belk, Greensboro, 21:34
7. Persha Lane, Greensboro, 22:56
8. Robin McCloskey, Browns Summit, 23:47
9. Saowalak Wester, Greensboro, 23:51
10. Bebe Ramzah, Greensboro, 24:30