Among the men's athletes participating in Camel City Elite:
- Alex Amankwah (800)
- Vincent Ciattei (mile)
- Donnie Cowart (3,000 pacer)
- Vincent Crisp (800)
- Willy Fink (mile)
- Edose Ibadin (1,000)
- CJ Jones (800 pacer)
- John Lewis (mile pacer)
- Craig Nowak (mile)
- Drew Piazza (800)
- Quamel Prince (1,000)
- James Quattlebaum (3,000)
- Joseph White (800)
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.