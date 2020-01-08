Among the men's athletes participating in Camel City Elite:

  • Alex Amankwah (800)
  • Vincent Ciattei (mile)
  • Donnie Cowart (3,000 pacer)
  • Vincent Crisp (800)
  • Willy Fink (mile)
  • Edose Ibadin (1,000)
  • CJ Jones (800 pacer)
  • John Lewis (mile pacer)
  • Craig Nowak (mile)
  • Drew Piazza (800)
  • Quamel Prince (1,000)
  • James Quattlebaum (3,000)
  • Joseph White (800)

Contact Eddie Wooten at (336) 373-7093, and follow @EddieWootenNR on Twitter.

Tags

Load comments