Age
39
Residence
Greensboro
Hometown
Philadelphia
Day job
Mother
My headline
"Runner who finds marathon training easier than motherhood."
Running superlatives
"Most likely to be house/neighborhood touring while racing half marathons. ... Most likely to be squeezing in miles before preschool pickup line closes. ... Most likely to be dreaming of a cold fountain soda when running in the summer heat."
Did you know?
"I used a machete to cut my grass in Belize."
5000 Mile Run Club goals
"To have fun."
