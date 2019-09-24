May 2: May The Course Be With You 5K, 8 a.m., Greensboro.

May 2: Davidson Doozie 5K and 10K, 8 a.m., Lexington.

May 2: Katie Bunch Memorial 5K, 8:15 a.m., Asheboro.

May 16: Carolina Brewsfest Half Marathon and 5K, 8:30 a.m., High Point.

Contact Eddie Wooten at (336) 373-7093, and follow @EddieWootenNR on Twitter.

Tags

Load comments