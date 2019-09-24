March 7: Northern Trails Marathon and 10 Miler, 8:30 a.m., Greensboro.
March 7: Crystal Coast Half Marathon, 10K and 5K, 9 a.m., Morehead City.
March 7: Waggin' Wild 5K, 10:30 a.m., Greensboro.
March 14: Feed Stokes 5K and Half Marathon, 7:30 a.m., King.
March 14: Shamrock Run 5K and 10K, 8:15 a.m., Mocksville.
March 15: Tobacco Road Marathon and Half Marathon, 7 a.m., Cary.
March 21-22: Lost Runners 24, 7 a.m., Reidsville.
March 21: Asheboro Human Race 5K, 10 a.m., Asheboro.
March 28-29: Blackbeard's Revenge 100, 5 a.m., Corolla to Ocracoke.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.