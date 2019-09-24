March 7: Northern Trails Marathon and 10 Miler, 8:30 a.m., Greensboro.

March 7: Crystal Coast Half Marathon, 10K and 5K, 9 a.m., Morehead City.

March 7: Waggin' Wild 5K, 10:30 a.m., Greensboro.

March 14: Feed Stokes 5K and Half Marathon, 7:30 a.m., King.

March 14: Shamrock Run 5K and 10K, 8:15 a.m., Mocksville.

March 15: Tobacco Road Marathon and Half Marathon, 7 a.m., Cary.

March 21-22: Lost Runners 24, 7 a.m., Reidsville.

March 21: Asheboro Human Race 5K, 10 a.m., Asheboro.

March 28-29: Blackbeard's Revenge 100, 5 a.m., Corolla to Ocracoke.

March 28: PTI 5K and 10K on the Runway, 8 a.m., Greensboro.

Contact Eddie Wooten at (336) 373-7093, and follow @EddieWootenNR on Twitter.

