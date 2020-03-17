Residence

Greensboro

How she qualified

3:39, Savannah Marathon, November 2018

Where she was in training

"I have been battling a string of injuries but finally felt like I was turning the corner. Mentally, though, training the past few weeks has been tough – not knowing if the workouts were for a race that wouldn’t happen. Saturday was supposed to be 18 miles, cut it to 14 miles post-news but definitely ran with a little fire in my belly."

What she'll do now

"Initially when it was rumored that Boston could be canceled, I had already come up with a short list of other races to do. Now, I’m not even bothering to look as everything is so uncertain. Right now it's just about maintaining a solid base and using the runs as my one constant in a time of such uncertainty."

Boston in September?

"Yes, if my body is willing, I will be at the starting line in Hopkinton. When I heard the mayor mention he would postpone or cancel about a week ago, I was hoping he hadn’t slipped with the word 'postpone,' especially for those that this is their first time qualifying. I am just hoping that September 14th will be a reality."

