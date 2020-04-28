Age
46
Residence
Greensboro
Hometown
Wells, Maine
Day job
Managing director, Retirement Operations, Compass Financial Partners. As of this week, part-time barber can be added to the resume.
Running superlatives
Six marathon BQs, participated in the common runner’s Olympics in 2017 and 2019 – a dream for this non-athlete who found running at age 39. Honored to have been featured in Wooten’s Boston Bound series with the better half of Team Stevenson in 2019. Coach for the Women’s Running School for four years – these ladies continue to provide me inspiration.
Did you know?
"I grew up in a small coastal southern Maine town of 7,000 - teenage summers were spent waitressing at a restaurant steps from the beach - when I got in trouble one summer at age 19. Instead of a ticket, the police department let me wash and wax the town’s police cars."
5000 Mile Run Club goals
"Michael and I haven’t been in Greensboro while the 5,000 mile club has been in session, but once the idea was hatched, we wanted to be able to do what we could to contribute to the goal. So it has been eight hours of windshield time to participate – the first time we pulled back in to Greensboro, I questioned whether it was worth it. And then I got out on that track – and it was like magic – I left feeling my heart was full and fulfilled for the first time in months."
