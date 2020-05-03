Age
15
Residence
Summerfield
Hometown
Fort Benning, Ga.
Day job
School
My headline
"Freshman in high school."
Running superlatives
"Ran at indoor track and cross country state championships as a freshman. Member of varsity team at Northern Guilford High School."
Did you know?
"I know over 200 digits of pi."
5000 Mile Run Club goals
"I want to be able to handle an hour segment even though most of the crew can already do that."
