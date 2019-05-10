Seventy miles a week.
Restrictions on eating.
Extra cross-training.
Sara Platek has had to let it go. All of it.
"I'm still working on it," the Jamestown native, Ragsdale graduate and Duke sophomore runner says. "There are some days when I still struggle to not do that extra mile."
Despite injuries that derailed her freshman cross country and track seasons, and even a femoral stress reaction that has cost her time in 2018-19, Platek is learning to trust her nutrition, trust her coaches and trust the plan.
She might never have been happier. To be sure, she's never been faster.
Platek last month completed a 5,000 meters on Duke's Morris Williams Stadium track in 16 minutes and 27.28 seconds, her personal best in her first race of 2019. Platek and her coach, Rhonda Riley, are confident she can go even faster – "low 16s is not out of the question," Riley says – on Saturday night in the ACC championship race at Charlottesville, Va.
"I am extremely happy right now," Platek says. "My freshman year was super-tough for me, just the transition, and that were a lot of factors contributing to it. Where I wasn't happy most of the time, it was a struggle to get through.
"But this year has been really amazing. I'm probably at one of the happiest points I've ever been in my life, just because I enjoy everyone that I'm around. Everyone is looking out for me, and I'm looking out for them, and that's been reassuring. Life is pretty good right now."
Platek would be known to crank out weeks of 70 and 80 miles during her days at Ragsdale, where she was a state champion and a New Balance All-American. But her eating regimen didn't support the wear-and-tear on her 5-foot-6 frame, and Platek battled injuries.
"I went through a period of disordered eating in high school," she says, "especially my sophomore year, and developed a lot of unhealthy habits. ... What I thought was enough for me in high school was not enough."
With guidance from Riley, the women's head coach, and Dan Goetz, a volunteer assistant, and with input from Duke's sports nutrition team, Platek has changed her eating habits and added weight, using 3,000 calories a day or more to build up.
"That's something that can be hard for runners," Platek says of what her coaches told her as a freshman. "'You want me to put on weight?'"
Platek will eat three times a day – "usually more than that," she says with a laugh – at the training table for athletes or in Duke's dining halls. Platek has embraced eating meat, consuming the protein necessary for muscle repair, at least once a day. At other times of a day, a smoothie bowl from the on-campus Red Mango Cafe or a shake from Duke's Gatorade Fuel Bar might fill gaps.
"She eats a lot, and she's able to burn that off," Riley says. "She's done a great job of trying new things, food-wise, and just realizing how important the nutrition aspect is. She's seen her body change in a good way.
"She's very, very strong. I think she likes that feeling of being strong right now."
Platek has maxed out at 35 miles a week this spring and uses cross-training, mostly on the bike but sometimes elliptical, to complement her game.
"I feel really great during every workout," Platek says. "I'm feel like I'm hitting everything and doing everything I need to do, and it's at the lowest mileage that I've ever been. ...
"But this is really working for me. My coaches' plan is a lot more about quality over quantity."
That's the prescribed plan from Riley and Goetz, not just on running workouts and mileage but also cross-training, in trying to help Platek reach a longer-term goal of remaining injury-free.
"She has learned that she doesn't need to cross-train extra and that less mileage with her is great," Riley says. "She has really bought into the training. That's one of the biggest keys, getting them to trust that they don't need to do and compare themselves to their teammates.
"Sara has done a great job of listening and being OK with what we say is the workout and moving on."
Moving on this spring would mean the public policy major chasing another personal best in the ACC meet, scoring points for her team and nailing down a berth in the 5,000 at the NCAA East Preliminary in Jacksonville, Fla., May 23-25. The times of the top 48 runners east of the Mississippi River will qualify for the regional, and Platek is in a good position to gain an entry.
Trusting her nutrition, trusting her coaches and trusting the plan – and letting go – has put her on track.
"The only time I've ever had regrets in running," she says, "was when I trained too much that week or I went too hard and that's why I felt bad and that's why my season didn't go well.
"I'll be happy if I don't have any regrets, and having no regrets will come with following my coaches' training plan. It's worked so well for me this season."