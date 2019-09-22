KERNERSVILLE BREWING RUN & WALK CLUB
When: 7 p.m. Wednesdays.
Starting line: Kernersville Brewing Company, 221 N. Main St., Kernersville.
How far: 2½ to 5 miles.
How fast: 8-10 minutes per mile for runners, but "a level for every runner and for walker."
Learn more: kernersvillebrewing@gmail.com or Kernersville Brewing on Facebook.
KERNERSVILLE RUNNING CLUB
When: 6:30 p.m. Wednesdays, 6:30 p.m. Thursdays, 8 and 10 a.m. Saturdays.
Starting lines: Wednesdays, Triad Park, 9652 E. Mountain St., Kernersville (at the soccer fields); Thursdays, The Brewer's Kettle, 308 E. Mountain St., Kernersville; Saturdays, Salem Lake, 1001 Salem Lake Road, Winston-Salem (picnic tables).
How far: Variety of distances.
How fast: Variety of paces.
Learn more: Contact Allison Peters, competitiveracer33@gmail.com, or through Facebook regarding any questions about scheduled runs or weather issues.
