KERNERSVILLE BREWING RUN & WALK CLUB

When: 7 p.m. Wednesdays.

Starting line: Kernersville Brewing Company, 221 N. Main St., Kernersville.

How far: 2½ to 5 miles.

How fast: 8-10 minutes per mile for runners, but "a level for every runner and for walker."

Learn more: kernersvillebrewing@gmail.com or Kernersville Brewing on Facebook.

KERNERSVILLE RUNNING CLUB

When: 6:30 p.m. Wednesdays, 6:30 p.m. Thursdays, 8 and 10 a.m. Saturdays.

Starting lines: Wednesdays, Triad Park, 9652 E. Mountain St., Kernersville (at the soccer fields); Thursdays, The Brewer's Kettle, 308 E. Mountain St., Kernersville; Saturdays, Salem Lake, 1001 Salem Lake Road, Winston-Salem (picnic tables).

How far: Variety of distances.

How fast: Variety of paces.

Learn more: Contact Allison Peters, competitiveracer33@gmail.com, or through Facebook regarding any questions about scheduled runs or weather issues.

Contact Eddie Wooten at (336) 373-7093, and follow @EddieWootenNR on Twitter.

