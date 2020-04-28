Age
34
Residence
Greensboro
Hometown
Bridgewater, N.J.
Day job
Competitive market solutions consultant, Lincoln Financial
Running superlatives
"I am pretty good at getting second."
Did you know?
"By complete chance, I happened to run next to Joan Benoit Samuelson for the first few miles of the Boston Marathon in 2019."
5000 Mile Run Club goals
"This is a unique opportunity to do something interesting with a great group of people while also getting ready for the first marathon within driving distance once we are back to racing."
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.