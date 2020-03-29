Kayla White

Class
Graduated in 2019
Superlatives
Her 200 meters win in the 2019 NCAA indoor championships made White the university's first NCAA champion.
Where she's sheltering
Greensboro
How she qualified
100 meters (10.95; standard, 11.15), 200 meters (22.52; standard, 22.80)
On the postponement
"I'm feeling mixed emotions right now. I know our health is first. We have to stay patient. But when you've been training really well and you feel healthy and you feel like you're going to run really well this season, for it to be cut short is a 'what if' in your mind."
On how she's training now
"Before they canceled all of the big meets, we were just coming down off training really hard and getting ready for our first meet, which was supposed to be March 21, Prairie View Relays, and then we were going to jump to the Texas Relays and the Florida Relays. We were getting ready to get into the season to prepare ourselves for the Olympic trials. To stop immediately like that before we ran our first week was annoying, but healthy bodies are important. ...
"My coach came up with a game plan for us. If we had any injuries or anything that was weak in our training, that's what we're focused on now. My hips are kind of weak, so right now I'm working every day with the bands, improving my squat in the house. But endurance-wise, we're backing off for a little bit, because our training will pretty much start from the bottom again."
On what comes next
"I was disappointed because this was going to be my first Olympics that I could actually try out for. I had the standard marks, I was ready to go. Training was going really good. For it to all be pushed back another year, I was like, 'Oh my goodness, I've been waiting for this moment for so long and they keep pushing it back.' It's worth waiting for.
"Next year we do have the world championships as well. We're kind of in limbo in deciding do we have to continue to hit those marks or can we use the marks for the previous year? How is the schedule going to line up with so many big meets? We have the world championships, Olympic trials, the Olympics, we have Diamond League meets. They haven't given us a timeline yet; that's what we're waiting on. It's going to be a big year, my goodness."
