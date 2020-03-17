Residence
Greensboro
How she qualified
3:35:31, Myrtle Beach Marathon, March 2019
Where she was in training
"I had been ramping my mileage up that last week with my shorter runs between 7-10 miles and my long run being an 18-miler last Saturday. I had another 18-miler planned for this weekend with my Streakers running group, but instead of doing that I slept in and later took a walk on the A&Y Greenway and listened to music. Thankfully the decision to postpone the Boston Marathon didn’t come after I had run my 20- and 22-milers yet (I would have cried)."
What she'll do now
"I will take this time to chill a bit (short runs, yoga and maybe a beer or two) and rethink my strategy for the Boston Marathon in September. Talk to my trainer Jen Goff to see what her thoughts on how I should train for Boston. I don’t want to burn myself out or overtrain before September."
Boston in September?
"YES! It’s still the Boston Marathon even if it’s in September. My main worry is training in the summer. I know there will probably be a lot of waking up in the dark to try and beat the heat on those long Saturday runs."
