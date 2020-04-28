Age
42
Residence
Greensboro
Hometown
Kosice, Slovakia
Day job
Cardiologist, Cone Health
My headline
"I am a mom, wife, physician – running in this team kept my sanity in these challenging times. There were many pre- and post-work runs, but these runs truly helped me to keep going. I frequently changed from and into scrubs in the car so social distancing played to my benefit."
Athletic superlatives
"Three marathons, two 50Ks including a trail race at Mount Hood, climbing and skiing from Mount Hood, heli skiing in Alaska."
Did you know?
"I am a big ski enthusiast. My family was supposed to be skinning/backcountry skiing in California during this time. Running this race filled the gap and disappointment."
5000 Mile Run Club goals
"I am honored to be accepted to this elite speedy team (many former collegiate runners including a runner who ran in Olympic trials this year). Never being a really fast runner and coming out of a recent knee surgery, I was nervous to be kicked out for being slow. I would like to contribute with running a total of 100 miles."
