Age
53
Residence
Greensboro
Hometown
Louisville, Ky.
Day job
English professor at UNCG
My headline
"30th year working in higher ed and my 20th teaching American literature at UNCG."
Running superlatives
"There are none: I started running just a year ago! I ran my first 5K last May and decided in the middle of the race that I might not be speedy but I could run all day. I ran the Greensboro Half in November and had plans for a couple more distance races this spring, but those plans went sideways."
Did you know?
"My older daughter, Olivia Romine, is in this group and is the reason I'm here. My younger daughter, Isabella Romine, prefers to do her running on the soccer field. If you run with me, I will talk your ear off about books and writing."
5000 Mile Run Club goals
"As the most speed-challenged of the club, my goals are to help fill in gaps in the schedule and not embarrass myself too much – the last of which is a powerful motivator!"
