Age

34

Residence

Greensboro

Hometown

Claremont

Day job

IT senior systems analyst, Ennis Flint

My headline

"Christian, husband to my beautiful wife of 11 years, father to two awesome kids."

Running superlatives

"Ran on state 4x800 team in high school. Didn’t do much distance until after kids. Three Blue Ridge Relays, one Palmetto 200. Mostly trail running these days and picking up CRs on Strava."

Did you know?

"I never ran more than 4 miles until I was 27."

5000 Mile Run Club goals

"Mostly to be part of the team. To hold a challenging pace on each leg. And improve my form and stay injury free."

