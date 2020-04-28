Age
35
Residence
Greensboro
Hometown
Carmel, Ind.
Day job
Finance
My headline
"Just someone trying to get better everyday. Work hard. Play hard."
Running superlatives
"Started running seriously three years ago and have since run 20 marathons in 20 states."
Did you know?
"I hate running in the morning but somehow volunteered for a couple of 1-2 a.m. blocks."
5000 Mile Run Club goals
"Make the most of a great opportunity to contribute to an amazing goal and take advantage of every lap to get better."
