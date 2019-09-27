The miles will be fewer this weekend for Greensboro's Johnny Thompson, the pain a little less.
And he will eat better.
The veteran of the U.S. Marine Corps and the Boston Marathon completed two 26.2-milers last weekend, on back-to-back days.
Here's how it went.
The races
Saturday, Sept. 21: Air Force Marathon, Wright-Patterson Air Force Base, near Dayton Ohio.
Sunday, Sept. 22: Morgantown Marathon, Morgantown, W.Va.
The mileage
Greensboro to Dayton: 430 miles.
Dayton to Morgantown: 266 miles.
Morgantown to Greensboro: 353 miles.
Total: 1,049 miles (excluding the 52.4 miles on foot).
Thompson's results
Air Force Marathon: 4:21:17.
Morgantown Marathon: 4:46:39.
Why?
"It's a long-term goal of mine to try to run a marathon in all 50 states (this gives him 10). Part of the reasoning is to make it easier to save money if it's possible to do two marathons in one weekend and hit two states at the same time. I wanted to use that as a model to see if that's something I could do.
"Originally, I was looking for a tuneup race for Chicago (Marathon, Oct. 13), and I thought Morgantown would be excellent because it was like three weeks out. Then I happened to see on the schedule the Air Force Marathon was the day before, and I wanted to see how far they were apart. And I thought that would be a good opportunity to try that out, to see if it would work. It was like a four-hour drive from Dayton to Morgantown, and they had late packet pickup plus they had race-day packet pickup."
The logistics
Friday
4:30 a.m.: Leaves Greensboro.
12:30 p.m.: Arrives in Dayton, goes to packet pickup at the Nutter Center at Wright State University.
Early afternoon: Checks into hotel, gets lunch.
6 p.m.: Dinner at restaurant near hotel.
9 p.m.: In bed.
Saturday
3:15 a.m.: Alarm goes off; it's race day.
4:45 a.m.: After driving from hotel to Nutter Center, catches shuttle to get to start of race at Wright-Patterson Air Force Base near Dayton.
7:30 a.m.: Scheduled start of Air Force Marathon, delayed because of thunderstorms.
8:10 a.m.: Starts Air Force Marathon.
12:31 p.m.: Finishes Air Force Marathon. "I was out there a little longer than I intended," he says. "I ended up walking the last 3 miles because the heat was getting up in the 80s."
Post-race: Gets water and bagels, walks and takes photos.
1:30 p.m.: Takes shuttle back to Nutter Center.
2 p.m.: Gets in car to drive to Morgantown. "Of course, I didn't have time to take a shower," Thompson says, "and I still had my running clothes on."
Mid-afternoon: A meal, but probably not what you would expect. "I had to get lunch and had to make sure I rehydrated," he says, "so I stopped at McDonald's and got something I could eat riding down the road, some nuggets and some fries, and I had plenty of Gatorade in the car and just drove to Morgantown."
6:15 p.m.: Arrives in Morgantown, goes to Dick's Sporting Goods for packet pickup.
Early evening: Checks into hotel, gets dinner. Again, probably not what you would expect. "It wasn't my normal marathon routine," Thompson says, "so I just went across the street and grabbed Wendy's and came back to the hotel and ate and grabbed a shower."
9 p.m: In bed.
Sunday
3:30 a.m.: Alarm goes off; it's race day, again. "I felt fine. I took two Tylenol after the marathon, and I took two more at night," he says. "Before my shower, I rubbed my legs down with some Thera-Gesic. I wasn't sore at all; my body felt fine."
5 a.m.: Catches shuttle to start of race, but he's early and the shuttle waits before leaving.
5:45 a.m.: Shuttle arrives at WVU Coliseum.
7 a.m.: Starts Morgantown Marathon.
11:46 a.m.: Finishes Morgantown Marathon. "A very hilly course," Thompson says. "At the end of the race, when I put my foot down, there was a pain in my hip. But the hills didn't bother me; it was the flat surface that bothered me more. ... I basically walked in the last 3 miles. ... Ate a little bit, drank some water, drank a Coke and just relaxed for a little while and got myself back together."
2 p.m.: Gets in car to drive to Greensboro.
7:45 p.m.: Arrives home in Greensboro. "My legs were pretty sore at that point," Thompson says. "Especially from sitting."
Would he do this again?
"I would. It was difficult on me in this case because at both marathons, the temperatures were well into the 80s. And marathons aren't meant to be run in 80-degree temperatures. So under normal circumstances, and taking it easy and not pushing myself on the course, it's definitely doable."
What's next?
"I'll just be taking it easy (until Chicago). No more long runs. I'll keep doing some shorter distances, maybe a little speed work, but that will be it."
