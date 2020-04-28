Age
30
Residence
Greensboro
Hometown
Fairfax, Va.
Day job
Attorney
My headline
"Became a lawyer because I couldn't cut it as a filmmaker or journalist. Now teach law to aspiring filmmakers and journalists twice a week at UNCG."
Running superlatives
"Ran my first half marathon with no training back in 2012. Never ran more than 2 miles until I graduated college. Have run 10 marathons, including one victory over Dennis Kimetto, the marathon world record-holder at the time. Sure, he dropped out, but it still counts."
Did you know?
"I can tell if an Italian restaurant is authentic by whether or not they pronounce my last name correctly."
5000 Mile Run Club goals
"Don't bring the average pace of the group down. Run at least 1/48th of the total distance (104.16 miles)."
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.