Age

30

Residence

Greensboro

Hometown

Fairfax, Va.

Day job

Attorney

My headline

"Became a lawyer because I couldn't cut it as a filmmaker or journalist. Now teach law to aspiring filmmakers and journalists twice a week at UNCG."

Running superlatives

"Ran my first half marathon with no training back in 2012. Never ran more than 2 miles until I graduated college. Have run 10 marathons, including one victory over Dennis Kimetto, the marathon world record-holder at the time. Sure, he dropped out, but it still counts."

Did you know?

"I can tell if an Italian restaurant is authentic by whether or not they pronounce my last name correctly."

5000 Mile Run Club goals

"Don't bring the average pace of the group down. Run at least 1/48th of the total distance (104.16 miles)."

Contact Eddie Wooten at (336) 373-7093, and follow @EddieWootenNR on Twitter.

