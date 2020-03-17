Residence
Greensboro
How he qualified
2:54:29, Emerald Isle Marathon, 2019 (second place overall)
Where he was in training
"Training was a mixed bag. Was still getting most of my long runs in, but a combination of a job change, 8-month-old to care for and chronic colds meant I wasn't hitting my weekly mileage as well as I wanted. Last long run was 22 miles and I was scheduled for 18 this weekend but decided to bail and wallow in self-pity for a weekend."
What he'll do now
"With the CDC ban on 50-plus people gathering, essentially canceling the spring race season, I'm dialing it back to base building and getting myself healthy."
Boston in September?
"I'm definitely going to go in September if the race still happens and got a way better deal on a hotel than what I got in April, so that's a plus."
