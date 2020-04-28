Age
57
Residence
Goldsboro
Hometown
Goldsboro
Day job
Federal government
My headline
"Began teaching college courses in computer programming at the age of 20 while pursuing degree in the same field."
Running superlatives
As a member of the '50 States Marathon Club,' pursuing a marathon in every state plus Washington, D.C. Currently have completed 26 states and D.C., of which 16 are Boston qualifiers."
Did you know?
"My father, CMSgt Joseph Edward Markley, parachuted from a burning plane during a WWII mission. He was first classified MIA and his status later changed to POW. He served 31 years in the Air Force and now resides at Arlington Cemetery."
5000 Mile Run Club goals
"To enjoy the privilege of chasing a world record with a core group of elite runners."
