Age

43

Residence

Greensboro

Hometown

Windom, Minn.

Day job

Managing Director of Functional Safety at UL

My headline

"Eighteen-year electrical engineer veteran, visiting 49 states and 30 countries."

Running superlatives

"In 2017 ran both the Boston and New York City marathons, as well as ran the Machu Picchu Marathon along the Inca Trail in Peru. ... Won the Blackbeard 100-miler in 2019."

Did you know?

"Interviewed Heisman Trophy winner Eddie George in 1994 as a student sports editor for the Purdue Exponent."

5000 Mile Run Club goals

"To get back into running shape since taking time off after the Mountain Masochist 50-miler last fall. Since I can't add speed to the team, I want to support by taking on chunks of runs during undesirable times."

Contact Eddie Wooten at (336) 373-7093, and follow @EddieWootenNR on Twitter.

