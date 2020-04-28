Age

30

Residence

Greensboro

Hometown

Queens, N.Y.

Day job

Product finance engineer, Volvo Trucks North America

My headline

"Tar Heel grad, wife to Ironman and mother to an adorable husky."

Running superlatives

"Best memories: The Grand-further Mountain Run 2018, pacing Simon Cloutier on his first 100-mile race (Zion Ultra) and crewing for Vernon Sides at his Leadville 100 Ultra."

Did you know?

"Was a child model from age 5-10 and swam competitively for 10 years."

5000 Mile Run Club goals

"Relearn how to be comfortable with being uncomfortable holding a certain pace for an extended time and soaking in the energy and camaraderie of being on a team of so many talented and dedicated individuals."

Contact Eddie Wooten at (336) 373-7093, and follow @EddieWootenNR on Twitter.

