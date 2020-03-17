Residence

Winston-Salem

How she qualified

3:32:01, California International Marathon, December 2018

Where she was in training

"I got to 13 miles three weeks ago and pulled out of Boston training due to a hip injury. I’m probably one of the few that is thankful for the postponement so that I can keep trying to get my hip healthy enough to try again. This was probably going to be my last 26.2. I had hip surgery five years ago, and I think the miles are just taking their toll."

What she'll do now

"Will continue working on PT and building my base and see what happens."

Boston in September?

"Boston is just such a special race, and I would be honored to finish my marathon career there."

