Residence
High Point
How he qualified
3:12:50, Richmond Marathon, November 2018
Where he was in training
"Last long run while training for this year's Boston was 20 miles."
What he'll do now
"If this virus is controlled and we can race again, yes, I’ll be trying to reap some of the rewards from my Boston training. For right now I’ll keep training and cross-training and hope to get into some triathlons or shorter races."
Boston in September?
"Definitely looking at doing Boston in September, but I also qualified for the Chicago Marathon on Oct. 12, so it’s going to be tight to race both."
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.