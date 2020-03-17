Residence

High Point

How he qualified

3:12:50, Richmond Marathon, November 2018

Where he was in training

"Last long run while training for this year's Boston was 20 miles."

What he'll do now

"If this virus is controlled and we can race again, yes, I’ll be trying to reap some of the rewards from my Boston training. For right now I’ll keep training and cross-training and hope to get into some triathlons or shorter races."

Boston in September?

"Definitely looking at doing Boston in September, but I also qualified for the Chicago Marathon on Oct. 12, so it’s going to be tight to race both."

