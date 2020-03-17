Residence
Winston-Salem
How he qualified
3:00:14, Myrtle Beach Marathon, March 2019
Where he was in training
"Feeling fit, feeling good, and ready to run a great race in Boston with just a few weeks to go. I had a 20-mile marathon-specific workout planned for March 14. I ended up running 20 miles easy with friends."
What he'll do now
"I run every day because I love to run. My focus will now be on recovery, getting stronger, and getting faster. I will jump in some shorter races in the spring/summer when the race schedule returns. Racing at any distance is fun!"
Boston in September?
"I will definitely be on the starting line in Hopkinton on Monday, Sept. 14! Boston has shown its resilience and ability to rise to the occasion when facing adversity, so I believe that the 2020 Boston Marathon will be a very special, historic day! I expect it to be a celebration like no other!"
