Jenny Simpson

Jenny Simpson winning the 1,500 meters at the U.S. Olympic track and field trials in July 2016 in Eugene, Ore.

Laurels: Olympian and world champion and one of the most decorated middle-distance women in U.S. history.

Notable: This will be Simpson's first indoor competition outside of the New Balance Indoor Grand Prix meet in Boston since 2012.

What they're saying: “We can’t express how excited we are to have Jenny coming to Camel City Elite this year. We have tried to get her each of the last few years, but her schedule never allowed it. When she said ‘yes’ this year, we literally jumped for joy.” – Longhurst.

Learn more: trackjenny.com.

